Stopping in at Moora on September 25 on the last leg of his epic ‘Riding 4 Hope’ cycling journey from Kununurra to Perth was ex-Wildcat player and NBL champion Greg Hire. I had the chance to chat to the former basketball player, who founded not-for-profit organisation Stitch in Time, at a welcome BBQ on 25 September, where he shared a little about his mission to promote metal health and prevent suicide.

“In essence our organisation is based on the saying Stitch in Time – because we believe time is so important in addressing mental health problems which can really escalate quickly. Humans are wired for connection and support, and we believe in the transformative power of hope through sharing our own experiences. We aim to show others that recovery is possible and that they are not alone in their struggles,” Greg explained.

Greg was humbled to receive a massive donation of $25,000 from the Metcash Community Chest initiative, and an additional $1000 from Meers IGA, which was proudly presented by owners Bradon and Kim Meers, who hosted the BBQ at their Moora store. In addition to the generous cheque, Greg received several ‘old school’ cash donations for his cause from community members who gathered at the sundowner to meet and support Greg on his journey.

Greg launched Stitch in Time 10 years ago after learning that a close colleague of his, a professional sportsman, had been struggling with mental health for a long time – something Greg had been unaware of. Greg and his team hold workshops and events designed to give people, particularly teens, the tools to help them deal with stress, anxiety, anger and depression, and visit schools and communities all over the state.

Riding 4 Hope continues, and you might even have spotted them in Gingin where they stopped for a breather. In total their ride will span 3249 kilometres over approximately 30 days – Greg said the number was significant,

“Alarmingly 3249 represents the number of people who took their own lives in 2022, and through this ride we aim to honour those loves lost to suicide and inspire a future of hope and resilience.”

You can donate to the ride at stitchintime.org.au.