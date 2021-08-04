Smiles all round with Brady the Bear

Brady the Bear’s Bright Smile is a new children’s book written by local author Emily Niven.

Emily was inspired to write the tale after working as a volunteer support worker and noticing many children had concerns around toothbrushing. The story follows Brady as he helps his little friend Jake overcome his fears, giving him confidence in his own lovely smile.

For Emily, she had her own obstacles to overcome to walk a similarly successful path to Brady and Jake, after being diagnosed with epilepsy at 13. Epilepsy is disease of the brain characterised by the tendency to have spontaneous, recurrent seizures. While up to 70% of people become seizure free when taking medication, Emily falls into the small cohort for whom treatment has thus far been unsuccessful. She has seen many rites of passage pass her by.

“People younger than me started driving and getting jobs, that’s when it really hit me, but I have adjusted and this is normal to me,” said Emily.

The control afforded to Emily through the process of writing and producing a book is in contrast to the uncertainty she lives with having uncontrolled epilepsy.

“I finally had something to look forward to – it’s getting done, something is happening, I’ve achieved something,” she explains. “Achieving is a big thing – I’ve never managed buying a car or being awarded a promotion. I never thought I’d be writing a book!”

While the narrative for Brady the Bear flowed easily for Emily, the editing process was a learning curve. “My publishers focus on self-editing – so they walk you through how and why these bits need editing. I learnt a lot, particularly how to be more patient!” she laughs.

Brady the Bear is dedicated to friend Ace McDermontt, who gave her the push she needed to approach a publisher. The dedication reads, “Success flies a further distance when someone believes in you, and he gave me the wings to start.”

Emily’s proud mother Jan Niven has a glass-half-full-perspective when it comes to the epilepsy/life balance. “I feel that having epilepsy is actually one of the reasons she was able to write the book,” says Jan. “If she was working fulltime, it perhaps wouldn’t have happened.”

Emily hopes that the launch of her new book will be inspirational in a number of ways – helping children and their parents with the daily dental hygiene battle, and showing that a condition such as epilepsy doesn’t necessarily limit all of your life choices.

She says, “It doesn’t entirely take over your life. I hope my writing a book might open other people’s thoughts to, ‘Maybe I can do it too?’”

Emily will be officially launching her book at Bindoon General Store on Saturday 21 August from 10 am.