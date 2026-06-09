Shaping the Bindoon Town and Tourism Precinct: get involved!

After successfully winning $685,500 in Federal grant funding through the Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program (RPPP), the Shire of Chittering is seeking feedback from the local community as the project moves ahead.



The funding was sought for the Bindoon Town and Tourism Precinct project, and can only be used for planning and development works, but Chief Executive Officer, Melinda Prinsloo, says this will open the doorway for investors and further grants to deliver built infrastructure.



“This is a fantastic opportunity to support projects which will revitalise Bindoon’s town centre, strengthen its visitor economy, and position Bindoon as a destination of choice along one of Western Australia’s most iconic highway corridors.” she said.



“Offering opportunities at shovel-ready stage makes the Bindoon Town and Tourism Precinct attractive to developers, and crucially it means that together with the community, the Shire can guide the process.”



Shire President, Cr David Dewar, also welcomed the funding, which was announced last week by Hon Kristy McBain MP, Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories. He said, “We have been advocating for a safer, more connected Bindoon for a long time. With the Bypass set to change the character of our town centre, this investment couldn’t come at a better time. It means we can plan ahead, not catch up. We’re grateful to Minister McBain for backing that vision.”



Funding will support planning and development works across five key elements of the Bindoon Town and Tourism Precinct: