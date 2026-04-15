As the seasons begin to shift, beans are still plentiful in our local markets and gardens. This simple Sicilian-style dish, Fagiolina in Bianco, celebrates fresh, seasonal produce cooked the traditional way, gently simmered with olive oil, onion, tomato, and basil until the flavours come together into something special, fragrant and deeply comforting. It’s humble yet full of character, nourishing to the body and soul, and best enjoyed shared around the family table.

Sicilian Style Beans – Fagiolina in Bianco – Serves 4-6 as a side dish. Preparation time 15 minutes, cooking time 45 minutes.

Ingredients

• 1 kg fresh stringless beans

• ½ cup olive oil

• 1 lge onion, diced

• ½ fresh chilli, finely chopped (optional)

• 3 cups water

• 2 tsp cooking salt

• 1 tsp pepper

• 1 lge fresh ripe tomato, diced

• Handful fresh basil

Method

• Top and tail the beans, wash well, then cut in half and set aside.

• Heat the olive oil in a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat.

• Add the onion and chilli (if using) and sauté for about 5 minutes, until softened.

• Add the beans and stir well to coat.

• Add the tomato and basil, stirring gently to combine.

• Pour in the water and increase the heat. Cover and bring to the boil.

• Once boiling, add the salt and pepper. Remove the lid and continue cooking on a high heat, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender and the liquid has reduced and thickened.

To serve

Serve warm on a platter as a side dish with your favourite meat or chicken dish.

For more Sicilian recipes and tips like this one, discover Cugini in Cucina — a cookbook I co-authored with my cousin, Caterina Di Franco. It’s full of family favourites passed down through generations, capturing the heart of our Sicilian heritage.