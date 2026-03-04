Regional creatives rising

Gardiner Street Arts Collective



Radical Futures | Of the Earth: Wheatbelt Edition of the Regional Arts Triennial



As the Regional Arts Triennial unfolds across Western Australia, the Wheatbelt edition — Of the Earth — stands as a powerful testament to the creative force rising from regional communities. Curated by Wheatbelt artist Nyree Jane Taylor, the exhibition brings together the community driven arts practice, deep connection to Country, and a bold reimagining of what regional futures can look like.



Taylor, a multidisciplinary artist raised on a Wheatbelt farm, has long been shaped by the land’s vastness and its quiet, instructive rhythms. Her artistic practice — rooted in texture, light, and sensory storytelling — naturally evolved into a curatorial approach that is relational, grounded, and deeply attentive to place. As Artistic Director, Chair, and Curator of Gardiner Street Arts Collective (GSAC), she has spent the past six years along with the proactive and inspiring board with Jade Stoney, Coordinator legend cultivating a creative environment that centres care, connection, and community-led expression.



Under the board’s leadership, GSAC has grown from a small-town arts space into a thriving regional hub. It has become a launchpad for emerging artists, a home for established practitioners, and a gathering place for people of all ages and backgrounds. Through exhibitions, workshops, youth programs, Aboriginal creative leadership, and community-led groups, GSAC has consistently expanded the visibility of Wheatbelt artists while strengthening culture capacity across the region.



The Triennial offered a rare opportunity to amplify this work on a state-wide stage. Of the Earth reflects the Wheatbelt’s unique creative identity — one shaped by wide horizons, intergenerational knowledge, and the enduring presence of Country. Inspired by the curatorial vision of Triennial Head Curator Sarah Roots, Taylor’s edition embraces the idea that the future is not something invented, but something remembered. It asks audiences to consider what becomes possible when we see ourselves not as beings on the Earth, but as beings of Earth.



Taylor’s curatorial process is intentionally slow and relational. She listens to artists, to Elders, to community, and to the subtle pulse of the land itself. This approach has shaped an exhibition that feels lived-in and deeply local, yet expansive in its imagination. Of the Earth honours Aboriginal creative leadership, foregrounds regional voices, and celebrates the sensory language of the Wheatbelt – its textures, colours, vibrations, and stories.



For many participating artists, GSAC has been instrumental in their development. The Collective has provided exhibition opportunities, mentorship, and a platform for visibility that is often scarce in regional contexts. The Triennial now extends that visibility even further, positioning Wheatbelt artists within a broader state-wide conversation about culture, identity, and the future of regional arts.

Of the Earth is more than an exhibition; it is the culmination of six years of community-building, artistic risk-taking, and cultural leadership. It reflects a region that is not only creating art but shaping its own narrative – one grounded in connection, care, and the enduring wisdom of Country.



In the Wheatbelt edition of the Regional Arts Triennial, the land is not a backdrop. It is a collaborator. A teacher. A pulse beneath our feet. And through Taylor’s curatorial vision, it becomes a guide toward radical futures – futures that rise from the soil, from community, and from the quiet, steady heartbeat of the Earth itself.



Radical Futures | Of the Earth runs from 6 – 29 March 2026, with the exhibition opening on Friday 6 March at 5.30 pm at Gardiner Street Arts Collective, 97 Gardiner Street, Moora.



All are welcome. Free entry. Join us for light refreshments and the opportunity to experience this powerful and thought-provoking exhibition.

Looking ahead, Gardiner Street Arts Collective’s 2026 program is shaping up to be vibrant, diverse, and community-driven. From the Radical Futures exhibition to hands-on workshops such as hat making and lino printing, alongside verbatim musical and visual performances by Whiskey n Boots, monthly Dungeons & Dragons catch-ups, sound healing, and piano lessons, and that’s just a taste of what’s on offer at Gardiner Street Arts Collective – there’s something for everyone at GSAC.



Whether you’d like to become a member, propose a new group, or simply attend one of our many creative events, we’d love to welcome you into the GSAC community.