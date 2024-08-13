Mark your calendars for an unforgettable day this September 7 as the highly anticipated Piawaning Expo returns for 2024. Held at the Piawaning Hall and sports grounds, this community-run event guarantees a day filled with excitement for everyone, young and old alike.

Picture this: the roar of engines, the thrill of competition, and the cheers of the crowd. From heart-pounding Tractor Pull and Lawn Mower races to Whip-Cracking Workshops and a dazzling Fireworks display, there is an abundance of entertainment to keep you and the family entertained.

The Piawaning Expo is not just about thrilling activities; it is a celebration of community spirit. Experience local talent at its best with arts and craft stalls showcasing the creativity of our region, along with local businesses presenting their trade stands. And let’s not forget the community fundraising stalls, where you can support worthwhile causes close to your heart.

Are you a proud car enthusiast or an artistic mastermind? Then why not display your vehicle in the Show & Shine or showcase your art and craft creations in the general exhibition section? It’s your chance to shine and be recognized for your skills and passion.

But wait, there’s more! The entertainment lineup is jam-packed with fantastic performances, including live bands that will have you tapping your feet and singing along. Witness the awe-inspiring whip cracking fire stunt spectacular that will leave you amazed. And don’t worry about the little ones; they will have a blast with a free bouncy castle and face painting to keep them entertained throughout the day.

Hungry? No problem! Food trucks offering mouth watering delicacies will be stationed around the venue, ensuring that you stay energised as you enjoy all the festivities.

Why not make a weekend out of it? Take advantage of free onsite camping facilities and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Piawaning Expo. It’s a chance to connect with fellow community members, forge new friendships, and create lasting memories.

So, mark September 7 in your calendar: gates open at 10 am! For Tickets and further details, be sure to visit www.piawaningexpo.com.au. Get ready for a day filled with laughter, thrills, and fun for the whole family. We can’t wait to see you there!