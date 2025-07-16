Peace Torch lights up the coast on global relay run

Grahak Cunningham

A team of sixteen national and international Peace Runners, ranging from Sunday joggers to elite athletes, have carried a flaming torch across the Nullarbor, and through the South West — arriving in Jurien Bay on 11 June, before heading to Geraldton the following day.

The Peace Runners visited schools and civic leaders before heading north, and it’s all done in the name of peace.



The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run began on the 26 April in Canberra, and runners have travelled from 13 different nations to be part of it. They aim to cover 15,000 kilometres in 111 days, running around the entire country. Two runners are completing the entire loop, which is done in relay style.



Founded in 1987 by Sri Chinmoy, the Peace Run has grown to be the world’s longest torch relay and each year it visits around 60 nations. It is estimated over 8 million people have held the Peace Torch, with humanitarians such as Nelson Mandela, Pope Francis, Cathy Freeman, Mikhail Gorbachev, Carl Lewis, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mother Teresa, and Muhammad Ali all having been torch bearers, along with thousands of Australian school children. The run last visited the area in 2015.



At Cervantes Primary, the school had prepared poems and descriptions about what peace means to them. “Peace, like the sunset in a late afternoon. Peace, like warm apple crumble coming out of the nice, hot oven. Peace, like calm birds chirping from an old oak in a nice spring morning. Peace, like feeling relaxed and calm at the beach listening to soothing sounds of the waves. Peace, like smelling a hint of cold, crisp autumn air while going on a nice walk in the forest,” recited budding poet Hudson John Herbert (11) while holding the torch.



“Peace means different things to everyone,” said Melbourne runner and Gascoyne Peace Run coordinator Uddyogini Hall. “Happiness, sharing, love — and the Peace Run embraces this.”



In Jurien Bay. the team met with Dandaragan Shire President Tony O’Gorman, Cr Sharon Young, and local community members.“There are conflicts in the world and peace is the direction we have to go,” said Tony, receiving the torch on behalf of the shire.



The event isn’t easy for the volunteer group of participants. They are generally on the move every day, and stay in donated accommodation ranging from luxury apartments to camping on pea gravel with no power or water. They take it in turns cooking and preparing meals and focusing on the next day’s route, and have to run in pouring rain or blazing sunshine. But they do find it very rewarding.



“The Peace Run is important for both the runners, and the people who embrace it. It gives you hope when you meet inspirational members of the West Australian community,” said Scottish marathon runner Dhavala Stott.



“We try and spread the message that anyone can contribute to peace, and that they are part of a larger world family,” said Canberra spokesperson Stacey Marsh.



“The run is a great vehicle for peace. It brings out the very best in people and promotes the idea that peace begins with each one of us. The more people that hold the torch and offer their good will or support, the faster the world can reach the goal of world peace.”



Pictured above: Shire of Dandaragan councillor Sharon Young, Peace Runner Stacey Marsh, and Shire of Dandaragan President Tony O’Gorman