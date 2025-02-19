Not the heroes we asked for, but the heroes we need

It seems that wherever you turn these days, you’re bombarded with atrocities, horrors, and the very depths of human depravity. This is also true of the writing world, and if you’ve been keeping up to date, you’ll know of several well-known authors who are making headlines for the wrong reasons.



As seems to be the norm, the focus is always on the bad and not on the good. Let’s explore the ways that some authors have had a positive impact on this world, because not all heroes wear capes – sometimes they wield a pen.



John Green, author of The Fault In Our Stars and Looking for Alaska. Green’s Foundation to Reduce World Suck is an aggregate non-profit that raises awareness for other charities and fundraises for numerous causes. They have donated over $10 million dollars to organisations such as Partners in Health, Save the Children, and over thirty charities nominated by participants of Project for Awesome.



Sir Terry Pratchett, author of the Discworld series. Sir Terry was a known philanthropist during his lifetime and dedicated himself to four charities – Alzheimer’s Research UK, British Humanist Association, Children with AIDS, and Dignity in Dying. He was also a trustee for the conservation organisation, Orangutan Foundation UK and dedicated fans have since taken up the mantle since his death.



Sylvia Day, author of Bared To You. This bestselling romance author supports numerous charities that are close to her heart, including orphans in Ohio, education scholarships, and care packages for active servicemen. She also has a program called Day It Forward, in which her readers advocate for charities of their choice and then one is picked to receive a donation.



Dean Koontz, author of Mr Murder and Odd Thomas. Dean and his wife, Gerda, started a philanthropic foundation in 1994. They have donated to numerous charities but most notably was a $9 million donation to cancer care at Hoag Hospital in 2019. Their donation allowed the hospital to implement groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment and patient care.



James Patterson, author of the Alex Cross series and the Women’s Murder Club series. The prolific author is passionate about getting children into reading. He has donated millions to school libraries, has created a website called ReadKiddoRead.com, and has donated to initiatives in other countries, including Australia, to encourage children to read.



John Grisham, author of Camino Winds and The Firm. John and his wife, Renee, are dedicated activists who are associated with several organisations aiming to eradicate child hunger. He is an advocate for legal aid, has raised funds for HIV-positive children, and is an active member of The Innocence Project and Centurion Ministries, which are dedicated to exonerating those who have been wrongfully convicted.

Suzanne Collins, author of The Hunger Games. Collins has taken part in One Million Bookprints For One Million Books, a campaign that donates books to children in hospital and medical care. When her books were made into movies, she partnered with The World Food Program, Lionsgate, and Feeding America to raise awareness of world hunger.