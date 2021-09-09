Northern Valley locals in the Australian Title Hunt

The WA Rodeo season is in its final months with cowgirls and cowboys from around the state heading to outback towns and cities and entertaining massive crowds!

Effervescent Wendy Harris from Moora is mixing it with Australian Title holders and took out the Open Barrel Event at both Onslow and Coolgardie Rodeo, within the last month. Her palomino mare Bindi is as reliable as they come and is close to also leading the Australian Barrel Horse Titles.

Wendy has had great success too with her up and coming horse Dakota Clancy, a buckskin quarter gelding, who starting to hit his straps in the Novice barrel and the Steer Undecorating events, with places in both events at both Rodeos.

Wade McCarthy from Gingin, is also in the Australia title hunt this year for both the All-round Australian title and the Bull riding title, which he won in 2014.

WA Juniors have shown massive improvements with local Bindoon kids Kayne Lincoln and Lucy Oversby currently leading the Junior Australian All round titles.

There is still few a months to go both the end the points year, which is the 30th of November and there are many titles in hot contention.

The Bindoon Rodeo, run by the Bindoon and Districts Agricultural Society, is going to be held on the 16 October with main performance starting at 4 pm. This promises to be an action-packed family event with these stars and plenty others putting on a heart thumping performance.

The very entertaining Midnight Jokers will keep the music playing until late.

Tickets go on sale soon through Eventbrite, with information on the Bindoon Show Facebook page. They will be limited so don’t miss out!