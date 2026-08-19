New gardens bring comfort and meaning to Bindoon Cemetery

The newly completed memorial gardens and interpretive signage at Bindoon Cemetery are a reminder of what can happen when the care of a public space becomes more than routine maintenance. What began as a simple idea has been transformed into a series of meaningful places for reflection, remembrance, and comfort through the dedication, creativity and pride of the Shire’s outdoor crew.



Visitors will now find five themed gardens throughout the cemetery, each linked to colours traditionally associated with remembrance, healing, and hope. Accompanying plaques explain the symbolism behind each garden, while a larger welcome sign invites visitors to pause, reflect, and appreciate the significance of the surrounding landscape.



The project was the brainchild of Shire horticulturists Shelley Mauritz and Nicole Catalano, who saw an opportunity to create something far more meaningful than traditional garden beds. Together, they developed the concept of themed gardens that would not only enhance the cemetery’s appearance but also provide comfort and connection for families visiting loved ones. From that vision, every plant was carefully considered and selected to reflect the themes of light, enduring love, peaceful passage, connection, and renewal. What visitors see today is the result of thoughtful planning, attention to detail, and a genuine desire to create a space that supports people during some of life’s most difficult moments.



The project also reflects the care taken by Peter Dasborough, who personally sourced and selected the feature rocks from his own property to display the plaques. Rather than simply finding somewhere to mount the signs, Pete focused on ensuring each stone complemented its surroundings and felt like a natural part of the landscape. Completing the project were the stunning plaques produced by Chittering local business Outback Grave Markers Inc. Designed to perfectly complement the vision developed by the Shire’s team, the signs provide a thoughtful and lasting interpretation of each garden, adding another layer of meaning to the space and helping visitors connect with the stories behind the plantings. Behind the scenes, the entire outdoor crew played an important role, helping establish the gardens, position the signage, and bring the vision to life.



Shire CEO Melinda Prinsloo said the result demonstrates the difference between maintaining a public asset and caring deeply about a place and the people who use it.



“Sometimes the best projects come from staff who are prepared to see beyond the task in front of them. These gardens show what can happen when maintenance becomes something more than mowing lawns and planting flowers. Shelley and Nicole imagined a space that could bring comfort to people, Pete applied the same level of care in choosing the feature stones, Outback Grave Markers helped bring that story to life through beautifully crafted signage, and the rest of the outdoor crew embraced the vision and helped make it a reality. The result is a beautiful example of how thoughtful, caring people can transform a space into something truly meaningful.”



The gardens now provide visitors with quiet places to reflect, surrounded by colour, nature, and symbolism. More importantly, they stand as a testament to the pride, compassion, and teamwork of the staff and community partners who helped create them.



It is a lasting reminder that the most meaningful public spaces are often shaped not by budgets or infrastructure, but by people who genuinely care about the communities they serve.