New Cervantes Community Men’s Shed officially opened

Tricia Slee



The ‘new’ Cervantes Community Men’s Shed was officially opened on 16 November by Shane Love MLA, Member for the Midwest and Leader of the Nationals WA.



The celebration at the new shed on Aragon Street (located next to the Cervantes Community Club) was attended by dignitaries, sponsors, donors, and members of the Cervantes and neighbouring Men’s Sheds — Moora, Greenhead, Gingin, and Jurien Bay.



Limited tenure and limited space restricting the capacity to expand activities and membership at the original shed was the impetus for members to develop a strategic business plan in 2019 proposing a new ‘fit for purpose’ shed be built at a new site, inclusive of a space for holding member meetings, social gatherings, and training workshops.



The Shire of Dandaragan approved a lease of land in 2022, and members started the task of fundraising and applying for grants to establish the capital required to complete the significant building project.



President Murray Ford thanked key supporters of the project: Lotterywest, the Shire of Dandaragan, Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, Australian Men’s Sheds Association, Nu Steel Sheds, Coastal Bobcats and Diggers, Central West Building, Nambung Muster, Pinnacles News, and the former Cervantes Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



He said, “Each Men’s shed is different. One of our key activities is repurposing old craypot ropes by weaving them into mats, baskets and 4WD bog mats, preventing many thousands of metres of rope from going into landfill. We sell these woven items at local markets to raise money for running our shed and providing low cost activities for members. We also regularly collect cans and bottles from around the town to recycle via the Containers for Change program.



“Another unique aspect of the Cervantes Community Men’s Shed is that we welcome women to become members and join the blokes in the pursuit of upskilling in various manual arts and crafts”, he said.



Shane Love MLA noted the important role Men’s Sheds play in rural communities, providing a unique environment for learning, communication, and building a sense of belonging for men, which in turn creates positive impacts for physical and mental health and wellbeing.



Shane officially opened the new Cervantes Community Men’s Shed and wished the members good health and ongoing success in their various activities and projects.



The Cervantes Community Men’s Shed has developed a safe and happy environment where members are welcome to work on community projects, specific Men’s Shed projects or a project of their own choice, where the only ‘must’ is to observe safe working practices….and to engage with other members in a spirit of mateship.