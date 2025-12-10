Nectarine trifle with Liqueur Muscat

Carmel and Nick, Bindoon Estate
This summery trifle is lovely and light and is made with seasonal nectarines, a yogurt bavarois, and our beautiful New Norcia Liqueur Muscat. It can be made in advance, which enhances the flavours, and allows for a relaxed Christmas Day. For a super quick and easy version, use a store-bought sponge cake and packet jelly.
Ingredients
- 200 ml New Norcia Abbey Liqueur Muscat plus 150 ml extra for sponge
- 300 g caster sugar
- 6-8 nectarines, scored, plus extra cut into wedges, to serve
- Gelatine leaves dissolved in water as per packet instructions
- To serve: chopped pistachio nuts
Lemon butter cake
- 250 g butter, at room temperature
- 250 g caster sugar
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- Finely grated rind of 1 lemon, juice reserved
- 1 cup self-raising flour
Yoghurt bavarois
- 400 g greek honey yoghurt
- 75 g caster sugar
- 200 ml pouring cream
- Scraped seeds of ½ vanilla bean
- 3 gelatine leaves, dissolved in water as per packet instructions
- Method
- Bring muscat, sugar and 400 ml water to the boil in a large saucepan, add nectarines, weight with a plate to keep the fruit submerged, then reduce heat to low and simmer until nectarines are tender (12-15 minutes).
- Remove nectarines with a slotted spoon. Allow both syrup and fruit to cool. Peel nectarines, cut into wedges and return to bowl.
- Strain syrup, then return 1 litre of it to pan and bring to a simmer. Squeeze excess water from gelatine, add to pan and stir to dissolve. Set aside to cool, then refrigerate (stir occasionally to prevent jelly from setting completely).
- Pour remaining syrup over poached nectarines and refrigerate until chilled (2 hours). Drain well before serving.
Cake
- Meanwhile, for lemon butter cake, preheat oven to 175 C, and butter and line a 21 cm brownie tin.
- Beat butter and sugar in an electric mixer until pale and creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well between additions, then add milk and lemon rind, and beat to combine.
- Sift in flour, beat until combined, then pour into tin and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a skewer withdraws clean. Cool in tin for 5 minutes, then turn out and cool completely on a wire rack.
Yoghurt bavarois
- Place yoghurt in a bowl and bring to room temperature.
- Stir sugar, half the cream and vanilla seeds in a saucepan over medium heat to dissolve sugar (3-5 minutes). Then add gelatine and whisk to dissolve. Set aside, stirring occasionally.
- Once cooled, whisk into yoghurt. Whip remaining cream to soft peaks and fold through yoghurt mixture.
To assemble
- Break cake into bite-sized pieces and spread half of it in the base of a 2-litre glass trifle bowl. Drizzle with muscat. Spoon half the bavarois on top (refrigerate remaining bavarois,) and freeze until just set (1 hour).
- Carefully pour half the muscat jelly on trifle, scatter with half the poached nectarines, and freeze until firm (1 hour).
- Repeat, layering remaining cake, bavarois, jelly and nectarines, then refrigerate overnight.
- To serve, top with fresh nectarine wedges tossed in reserved lemon juice and scatter with pistachios.