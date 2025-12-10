Nectarine trifle with Liqueur Muscat

Carmel and Nick, Bindoon Estate

This summery trifle is lovely and light and is made with seasonal nectarines, a yogurt bavarois, and our beautiful New Norcia Liqueur Muscat. It can be made in advance, which enhances the flavours, and allows for a relaxed Christmas Day. For a super quick and easy version, use a store-bought sponge cake and packet jelly.

Ingredients