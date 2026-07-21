Muster Points launched to deliver sheep and wool know-how across WA

A new statewide extension program for Western Australian sheep and wool producers has officially commenced, with eight grower groups named as the first contracted delivery partners under the project known as Muster.

Project lead, Grower Group Alliance, has announced ASHEEP & BEEF, Facey Group, Fitzgerald Biosphere Group, Gillamii Centre, Merredin and District Farm Improvement Group, and Southern Dirt, Stirlings to Coast Farmers, and West Midlands Group as the program’s first Muster Points.

Grower Group Alliance Chief Executive Officer Rikki Foss said the launch marks an important milestone for regional delivery across WA’s sheep and wool industry.

“Muster is built around a simple but powerful principle: producers are best supported when information is delivered through people and organisations they already know and trust,” Ms Foss said.

“By partnering with established grower groups across regional WA, we can make sure the program is grounded in local conditions, local priorities, and local relationships.”

“These groups will serve as ‘Muster Points’, providing local delivery of extension activities designed to connect sheep and wool producers with practical, evidence-based information, trusted expertise, and locally relevant opportunities to strengthen productivity, profitability and long-term enterprise resilience.

“Local Muster Points will work with producers, advisers, researchers, and industry specialists to deliver a mix of workshops, field activities, demonstration sites, producer learning opportunities, and practical resources.”

Ms Foss said the capacity and connectivity of the grower group network is central to the program’s producer-led design.

“Western Australia is not one single sheep production system. The needs of producers in the Great Southern are not identical to those in the central Wheatbelt, the Midlands or the South Coast,” she said.

“The Muster Points announced today bring deep local knowledge, existing producer networks, and a proven track record in delivering practical extension,” Ms Foss said.

“That gives Muster reach, credibility, and flexibility from day one.”

Muster Points represent a broad geographic spread across key sheep and wool producing regions, giving the program a strong regional footprint from commencement.

Ms Foss said GGA would continue working closely with the Muster Points and the wider industry to ensure delivery remained practical, producer-led and responsive.

“Grower groups are trusted local connectors between producers, researchers, advisers, and industry,” she said.

“Muster gives us the opportunity to build on that strength and support producers with information that is timely, useful, and relevant to their business decisions.”

Further details about local Muster activities will be announced by Muster Points as regional delivery plans are finalised and implemented.

Visit www.gga.org.au/activities/muster to stay up to date.

Opportunities for organisations to engage with the program remain open, with GGA keen to hear from industry and supply chain experts, consultants, and grower groups with a plan to deliver best practice know-how to producers.

Muster is funded by the Australian Government and administered by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.