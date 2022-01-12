Moora marvels in the pool!

Moora joined with 32 other clubs from across regional WA at the 2022 Swimming Country Championships. Moora Swim Club continued its form of ‘punching above its weight’ with 36 swimmers competing in the meet, making it the third highest representation of any regional club behind only Peel and Busselton.

The swimmers competed over three days, with 451 swimmers and over 1500 spectators packing HBF Stadium. Team Moora is coached by Olivia Boulton, Meg Erbacher and Katie Monaghan, all of whom said they were blown away with how well Moora’s swimmers did against competition from across the state. “Just walking into HBF Stadium with its huge grandstand, the electronic timers and scoreboard is intimidating for experienced swimmers, let alone for our junior swimmers who are swimming at this venue for the first time,” said Coach Monaghan. “The kids all really stepped up and swam amazingly. Nearly all our swimmers achieved personal best times in one or more of their events,” she added.

Stand out individual performances from Olivia Boulton, Kate Seymour and Michelle Seymour were inspiring and cheered along by very vocal Moora supporters, with these swimmers reaching personal best times and medals in their events. Moora’s relay teams also saw success with podium finishes for the Girls 10 and under freestyle, the women’s freestyle relay and the women’s medley relay.

Moora Swimming Club will be represented at the WA Junior State Swimming Championships in March by Mikala Topham and Oliver Lefroy both of whom achieved the qualifying times for this meet over the course of the weekend.

A true testament to the culture of embracing younger swimmers was Moora’s representation at the Rookie Meet. This meet is targetted at ‘rookie’ swimmers and those who may be competing in specific events for the first time. Swimming WA Officials congratulated Moora on their large team at the Rookie Meet saying “this is how you know a Club is healthy, when you have young kids coming up through the ranks. Swimming WA congratulates all 99 swimmers and 31 clubs having a crack at racing in the Rookie event! They all did an amazing job and it’s great to see the younger generations dipping their toes into this great sport!”