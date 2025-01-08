Mogumber NYE Rodeo marks 10 years with record-breaking event

Pauline Bantock



The Mogumber New Year’s Eve Rodeo celebrated its 10th Anniversary on the 31 December 2024. The community event was first held in 2013 when a small committee of Mogumber locals grasped the date previously held at Bullsbrook on New Year’s Eve.



Held annually, expect for the two COVID years, the event has grown from strength to strength, now reaching the third sell out. Gilmac once again committed to the Gold Level Sponsorship, rounding out 10 years of sponsorship support to the Mogumber Community.



2024 was a record breaker as Mogumber experience over 42-degree heat on event day. The volunteers pushed through the heat to ensure all aspects of the event ran smoothly. The Mogumber Outback Club Volunteers also spend 5 days setting up the event site, and 4 days on the clean-up and pack down. This year, MOC was very thankful to have an extra 40+ external volunteers who lent a hand in return for a ticket to the event. Through this process many new friends have been made.



The wonderful staff from the Mogumber Hub took on the late shift in the bar, keeping the spectators refreshed. The volunteers from St John Ambulance were there to take care of everyone, especially those who struggled in the heat. And the local fire brigade watched over the crowd and the horizons.



It’s Mogumber’s major community fundraising event and without volunteers, the Mogumber New Year’s Eve rodeo simply would not occur.

The number of competitor registrations also set a record with 220 competitors registered in 365 individual event slots.



At 4pm the junior competitors took to the arena. An U8 Barrel Race was added to the schedule this year, and some of the little ones received some help from Mum and Dad. Mason McCarthy received a large round of applause as he rode Slim in a time of 31.35 seconds. The U11 Barrel Race was sponsored by Hill River Free Range Eggs and was won by Kenzie Ross in a time of 23:99 over Cobb Oversby in the second-place time of 25.51. Aja Tito won the Barnes Hydraulic Services 11-U14 Junior Barrels in the time of 18:57, and Aliyah Jacklin placed first in the Summitt Fertilizers 14-U18 Juvenile Barrel Race for the second year in a row, in an even faster time of 17.98 seconds.



The 8-U11 Steer Ride was sponsored by Horseland Midland and it was Kade Eames who passed 8 seconds to win the event. Coby McCarthy won the 11-U14 Steer Ride sponsored by MP Melissa Price. Dusty Lifestyle sponsored the 14-U18 Steer Ride where Kobe Hodgson won the close event with a score of 66, just 1 point ahead of Bryce Mclean on 67. Caravel Minerals sponsored the Junior Breakaway Roping which was won by Kiara Edwards as she returned to her original hometown, in a time of 2.84 seconds.



Christy Munro won the AFGRI Novice Barrel Race event in a time of 18:76 on horse JB Moonie. Western Hay sponsored the Open Ladies Barrel Race for the 10th year in a row and it was won by local Amber Bowtell riding Cassidy Sundance Kid in a time of 17.91.



The Bulls were too good for the cowboys in the Carvel Minerals Novice Bull Ride, with no times recorded. It was fantastic to see the local talent of Jack Colins shine through, winning the Moora Toyota Saddle Bronc and the Open Bull Ride, scoring 69 points.



Thanks to Shane Love MLA and Martin Aldridge MLC who sponsored the Open Bull Ride, sponsors who have supporter the Mogumber New Year’s Eve Rodeo for the entire 10-year history.



Mark Maxwell and Dylan Ruff were way out in front, winning the Kamarah Speckle Team Roping in a time of 7.47 seconds. Hugh Brown won the Rumbold Ford Rope and Tie as well as the Steer Wrestling that was sponsored by Ajax Contracting. And it was great to see local Luke Metcalfe win the Bareback sponsored by TAMA. Barnes Hydraulics sponsored a second event, the Steer Undecorating, which was won by Freya Tomasini in 3 seconds.



Northern Valleys News was chuffed to sponsor the Breakaway Roping. Congratulations to Ella Jeffery who won in 2:06 seconds.



JD Electrical sponsored the arena lighting once again, repairing some last-minute cocky damage in the week prior to the event. As the sun set the arena shone bright and the temperature finally started to cool off. Mystro Park Farm sponsored the barrel rake bike, and Boekeman Machinery took out the program level sponsorship. The merchandise sales were hot, and the Nutrien Moora ear tags were snapped up and placed on hats far and wide.



A big thank you to the Silver Level Chute Sponsors: Halligan Rural Supplies, The Farm Co, Borrello Beef, Smiths Transport, Fuel Distributors, and Anspach Ag Contracting. These amazing sponsors contribute cash, services and equipment to put on the show.



And thank you to the 3500 spectators who purchased a ticket and travelled to Mogumber, with 99% of guests camping overnight to really enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebration. Your support helps the Mogumber Outback Club reach our fundraising target and achieve great things in our small rural town.