Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Minister Ken Wyatt, travelled to Moora to meet with Yued Elders and emerging Yued Leaders. Minister Wyatt wanted to gain an understanding of the community of Moora, it’s past and, more importantly, how Yued people envisage their future. Fred Mogridge and June Hedland shared their experiences of growing up in Moora and their role as Yued Elders in guiding young Yued people.

Shire President Tracy Lefroy said, “I felt so proud to be part of a day that celebrated all that Moora has to offer, and spend time discussing a vision for the future of our region which empowers Yued people through economic, training and cultural enterprise development.”

“It was heartening to hear Minister Wyatt strongly encouraging our Emerging leaders to take up the mantle of creating a vision for the future of Moora and translating this vision into reality”, said Tracy Lefroy.

Minister Wyatt spoke with the quiet confidence that comes from an elder with vast experience and the firm knowledge that Yued Elders are ready to support their emerging leaders.

Emerging leaders, Charlee Borinelli, Kelly Prior and Madeline Anderson spoke passionately about a Moora where Yued tourism is a mainstay of the economy, local training opportunities abound and a cultural centre with an attached business development hub facilitates enterprises. Each of the emerging leaders were vocal in their desire to learn from lessons of the past , whilst harnessing the current positive momentum in Moora. “We need a novel approach to business, cultural and training for Yued people. We are ready for success.”

The Shire of Moora has stated it is looking forward to working with Government agencies, the Minister’s Office and local Yued leaders to ensure that progress is made and that the full capability of people in the region of Moora is harnessed.