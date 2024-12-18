Mavis: Lust for Gold

In this second novel from local author Caroline Crow Salmon, Mavis is called to the Goldfields of the Western Australian outback after a cry of help from a desperate Pelican. As his body morphs alternately from bird to human he tells Mavis that the birds in the inland migratory breeding grounds are mysteriously disappearing. After having been trained by her grandmother to magnify sight like the eagle, fly as fast as the Peregrine Falcon, mimic any sound like the Superb Lyre Bird as well as many other bird skills, Mavis now is trying to master these powers of the birds she has inherited and flies bravely towards the dry, red, isolated gold mining lands to save the remaining birds.



Please enjoy this extract from Mavis’s latest adventure:

Mavis looked through the branches at the sea of birds stretching into the distance. There was a noise starting to build. A chattering and clicking that was getting nearer and nearer to her. As she looked through the leaves she saw birds opening and closing their beaks, making a clattering sound that grew louder and louder. It soon became deafening and Mavis knew she had no choice but to show herself. Grandma gave her a nod and that was the catalyst that made her move. She crept slowly out along the branches and stood tentatively, exposed, holding tightly onto the waving boughs. Her multi-coloured feathers radiated out against the green of the tree and all eyes turned to her. Mavis took a big breath then burst out from the tree and soared over the thousands of birds. She crossed the expanse of lake to land on the stump beside the pelican. The chattering of the birds stopped and they waited for her to speak. The pelican looked hard into her eyes. His eyes were telling her that she was his solution. She was his hero. Mavis had no idea what was ahead but knew there was no going back. She turned and surveyed the optimistic birds then took another big breath to calm herself.



“My name is Mavis!” she shouted out to the birds. “Pele has told me of the danger here in your land. I have come to help you. Help you the best that I can as unlike you I was not born with bird skills.” Mavis stopped and looked around at their expectant faces feeling very embarrassed.

The birds watched silently.



“I…am learning,” Mavis finally forced out, thinking how stupid that sounded.



Pele turned and looked at Mavis, his eyes questioning. The birds hearing her words started to squawk and the sound began to slowly grow louder. Some of the birds shrieked, some chattered their beaks and some ruffled their feathers as if shaking off the news.



“I want to help you,” yelled out Mavis. “But I will need your help…”



The noise from the massive flock of birds then increased with groups of them taking flight and circling boisterously over the top of the crowd.

Grandma flew over towards the stump, weaving her way through the bodies ascending to the sky. She landed next to Mavis, her feathers fluttering as she turned, her large, round eyes observing the melee before her. The pelican spread his massive wings as wide as he could. His white feathers stood out against the blue of the sky. Those circling slowly descended back to the ground, movement stopped and finally there was silence as Pele folded his wings back into his body. He turned to Grandma, awaiting her words. His face radiating hope.



“We are here to help you. Mavis is the one you seek.” began Grandma, “Yes, she is still learning, but the strength of many generations sits on the shoulders of a young girl. Mavis has heart and integrity and she will fight for you. You must fight with her.”



Pele nodded. “Who is with Mavis?” he addressed the flock, his right wing raised high.



The birds didn’t reply. They watched on noiselessly and Pele now looked defeated.



Mavis knew she needed to convince them that she was strong enough to save them. She thought of showing them her speed of flight or mimicking a sound but as she looked down, deep in thought, she saw white. Mavis’s feathers had lost all their colour. There was a loud screeching from the birds as she looked at Pele, his eyes wide and in them a reflection, also of white. Herself! Mavis stretched out her arm and saw a huge white wing with black tips. She realised she had become a Pelican, the same as Pele. She was their leader. A duplicate! She stretched out both her wings as Pele had previously done but then they again changed colour to a jet black and reduced in size. Several identical black swans at the front of the crowd reacted by hissing and honking. Turning to Pele she now saw in his eyes the reflection of a pink and grey galah. The birds were building to a deafening crescendo. Mavis changed back into her suit of feathers and mask as Pele seized the moment.



“See her powers. You have seen her change her body. She can become you. She is you! She has the magic. She is the one to save us.” He paused as the birds quietened. “I am with Mavis. Who of you is with Mavis too?” he challenged.



This time the birds didn’t shriek. Instead, a loud cooing began to build. Heads bobbed up and down and the noise grew louder. Grandma nodded. Pele smiled. Mavis knew she couldn’t let them down.

