Market Maven

The Northern Valleys is full of stories of people who come for a visit and end up staying a lifetime, finding love and purpose in the rural heart of the region. Nicky Brennan’s story fits right in: at just 19, she left South Australia with a friend, eager to see the world, only to find herself swept into the vibrant, close-knit community of Yerecoin. After landing a job at the local tavern, she met her husband, Matt — a sixth-generation farmer —and, as they say, the rest is history. Now, three decades later, Nicky and Matt, along with their son Klay, run a sprawling 2,200 hectare farm, cultivating wheat, barley, lupins, and hay.



Nicky is also the curator of the Yerecoin Markets, a much-loved fixture on the calendar for the community, creatives, and discerning local and city shoppers. “The first market took place in 2017, with just 3 stalls — myself and two friends at a local disused church in town. It was a nervous wait to see if anyone would show up!” said Nicky. But show up they did, and visitors to the markets — and requests to exhibit as stall holder — have grown steadily every year. The markets not only give the community access to local artistry, but also allow Nicky to showcase her own creativity, something she discovered and embraced later in life.



Growing up in a working-class family, a creative life wasn’t part of Nicky’s expected path. “I dabbled with creativity as a kid but never really thought anything of it,” she recalls. “I was encouraged to go to business college, then get a ‘real job’ like a receptionist.”

“I didn’t have any creative role models when I was young. I think I might have come to it much sooner if I did… but things happen when they are meant to. I think it was always there, just waiting to be discovered.”



Her initial foray into art came through embellishing grazing tables with floral decorations. “That was when I fell in love with flowers,” Nicky said. This blossomed into full-service floral design, specialising in weddings and events, before her next endeavour – ceramics.



“To be honest, I had no idea what I was doing when I first started,” Nicky said, crediting the Tin Shed Pottery Club in Moora for teaching her the basics. “I am self-taught, I learned everything I know from trial and error (there have been lots of errors), the internet, and of course my lovely friend Nat Tonkin who has shared her knowledge with me.”



Pottery is Nicky’s main focus now, handcrafting functional pieces such as bowls, mugs, and plates, combining practicality with aesthetic appeal. “I am drawn to the natural tones of the clay, and allowing the natural beauty to show through. My pieces are crafted using slab building, pinching, and carving techniques,” she explains. “Each piece has subtle imperfections narrating their own story. I love the feeling of holding something handmade, knowing who made the mug, and feeling connected to the story behind it. It is so much better than holding a mass-produced piece.”



If you follow Nicky’s Facebook page Rustic Rural Life, you’ll know she also has knack for capturing images of the most idyllic scenes of farm life – rich sunsets, dew drops on emerging crops, and the cutest lambs that make you want to pack it all in and escape to the country. Nicky says, “I love the rugged earthy beauty of the country landscape. I draw inspiration from the organic shapes, textures, colours, and patterns found in nature – and I am fortunate that I don’t have to look far for that, working from my home studio on the farm.”



Nicky’s appreciation for the rural landscape extends into her work with the Yerecoin Markets, where she applies the same care and attention, carefully curating a mix of stallholders to highlight quality and creativity.



Nicky explains, “From the outset I have taken a great amount of care over the stallholder selection process. Its important to bring my customers quality pieces that they are not likely to come across often. I also like to make sure that the market has a fair balance between creative disciplines.



It’s a hard task, choosing just 50 stall holders from over 100 applications, and one Nicky does not take lightly. “It’s hard to say no to people who have really put absolutely everything into their products, it’s really challenging for me.



“In 2023, we did move to bigger location to accommodate more than 90 stallholders. It was a success, however being a one woman show it took me to my limits! For 2024 we are back to a more manageable event.”



The markets are a mammoth event to bring together single-handedly, but Nicky says, “Sometimes you need to have a crack at things — put your whole heart into them and hope for the best.



“The Yerecoin Market is so much more than a market,” said Nicky. “It’s a celebration of community, creativity, and small business, and it’s been a wonderful event for our little town.



“A special part of the day is seeing so many people visiting our award-winning shop, the Yerecoin Traders who play a key role in the market suppling food/drinks.”



Nicky is also proud of the community she has created with the market, with many small businesses launching at the event, and returning each year. “Watching them grow and evolve is really rewarding. Visitors return every year, they know the vendors and the vendors know them – its lovely to see that in person interaction.”



“While a lot of things have seemingly fallen into place throughout my journey, it hasn’t come without hard work, and overcoming a lot of fear and doubt! In the beginning, I said yes to every job. This has guided me to where I am today, but that hustle is also exhausting. At a certain point, I learned to say no and prioritize the opportunities and today I am enjoying a slower paced lifestyle.”



This year’s market is on Saturday 23 November, 8 am to 1 pm at the Yerecoin Hall on Miling Road. You can follow the Facebook page @YerecoinMarket to keep up to date.