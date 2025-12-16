Macadamia & Saltbush Crusted Lamb

Shane and Stacey, The Food Files



At The Food Files, Christmas is about celebrating the flavours of home. Each year we choose a dish that reflects who we are and where we live, and this one has earned its place at the centre of our table. Our boneless lamb leg is paired with WA native herbs grown on our property, crushed macadamias, and extra virgin olive oil from local producer Regans Ridge, creating a festive roast that feels familiar yet wonderfully different — fragrant, colourful, and full of the flavours that inspire our cooking every day.



Ingredients (serves 4)

Lamb

1 kg boneless lamb leg (ask your local butcher to roll and tie it for you)

3 tsp dried saltbush

1 tbs Regans Ridge extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

1 egg

1/4 cup (70 g) Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup sea parsley leaves, finely chopped (or flat-leaf parsley)

1 1/2 tsp native thyme

1/4 cup finely chopped river mint

2 cups fresh breadcrumbs made from a homemade multigrain loaf with rosemary and sea salt

100 g macadamias, finely crushed

Couscous

1 1/4 cups (310ml) vegetable stock

60 g unsalted butter

2 stalks fresh saltbush, leaves thinly sliced

200 g warrigal greens, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp native thyme (extra)

1 cup (200 g) couscous

Method