Macadamia & Saltbush Crusted Lamb

Shane and Stacey, The Food Files
At The Food Files, Christmas is about celebrating the flavours of home. Each year we choose a dish that reflects who we are and where we live, and this one has earned its place at the centre of our table. Our boneless lamb leg is paired with WA native herbs grown on our property, crushed macadamias, and extra virgin olive oil from local producer Regans Ridge, creating a festive roast that feels familiar yet wonderfully different — fragrant, colourful, and full of the flavours that inspire our cooking every day.
Ingredients (serves 4)
Lamb
- 1 kg boneless lamb leg (ask your local butcher to roll and tie it for you)
- 3 tsp dried saltbush
- 1 tbs Regans Ridge extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup (70 g) Dijon mustard
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 cup sea parsley leaves, finely chopped (or flat-leaf parsley)
- 1 1/2 tsp native thyme
- 1/4 cup finely chopped river mint
- 2 cups fresh breadcrumbs made from a homemade multigrain loaf with rosemary and sea salt
- 100 g macadamias, finely crushed
Couscous
- 1 1/4 cups (310ml) vegetable stock
- 60 g unsalted butter
- 2 stalks fresh saltbush, leaves thinly sliced
- 200 g warrigal greens, thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp native thyme (extra)
- 1 cup (200 g) couscous
Method
- Preheat oven to 200°C (180°C fan-forced). Pat lamb dry and season with 2 tsp dried saltbush and freshly ground black pepper.
- Heat olive oil in a large frypan over medium–high heat. Brown lamb for about 2 minutes per side, then remove and allow to cool slightly.
- Whisk together the egg, Dijon mustard, garlic, half the sea parsley, half the native thyme and half the river mint.
- Combine breadcrumbs, macadamias, and remaining sea parsley, saltbush, and river mint in a shallow tray.
- Brush lamb with the mustard mixture, then roll in the crumb mixture, pressing firmly to coat.
- Place lamb on a wire rack set over a baking tray and roast for 45–55 minutes, until golden and cooked to your liking. Rest for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring stock and butter to a gentle simmer. Add saltbush, warrigal greens and remaining native thyme and cook for 30 seconds until wilted. Stir in couscous, cover, remove from heat and stand for 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork.
- Spoon couscous onto a warm platter, slice lamb and arrange on top. Finish with a drizzle of Regans Ridge olive oil.