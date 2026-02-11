Lumpy Skin Disease in Bali Sharpens Biosecurity Focus for WA Cattle Producers

THE STABLE FLY ACTION GROUP INC (SFAG)

The formal confirmation of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Bali in January 2026 has brought renewed urgency to Australia’s biosecurity preparedness for one of the cattle industry’s most disruptive exotic disease threats. While Australia remains free of LSD, the disease is now established on an island approximately 1,300 kilometres from the Kimberley coast, significantly narrowing the regional buffer that has protected the national herd to date.

LSD is a viral disease of cattle that has never been detected in Australia. However, if an incursion were to occur, it would immediately compromise Australia’s disease-free status, disrupt livestock movements in affected regions and place at risk key export markets for beef and live cattle.

Bali confirmation and local response

Indonesian authorities have now officially acknowledged the presence of LSD in Bali, following months of unofficial reports and clinical signs suggesting the virus was already circulating. In response, local government in Jembrana Regency has imposed a ban on all cattle movements into and out of the district. The ban is being actively enforced by provincial livestock officers, with infected animals isolated and follow-up surveillance and vaccination targeted in affected areas.

Officials have described the measures as temporary, but no clear thresholds or timelines have been provided for lifting restrictions. Reports also suggest the disease may be more widespread across the island, raising concerns about undetected spread beyond Jembrana. Some reports indicate water buffalo may also have been affected, though cattle remain the primary focus.

Bali’s high livestock density, extensive inter-island cattle movement and heavy tourist traffic into Australia elevate the risk of both vector-borne and human-assisted spread, particularly where biosecurity controls are inconsistent.

Why LSD matters to Australia

LSD has spread rapidly from Africa through the Middle East, Europe and Asia over little more than a decade. Its arrival in Bali represents the latest step in a sustained eastward progression that has been closely monitored by Australian authorities since the disease was first detected in Indonesia in 2022.

Animal Health Australia (AHA) has described the Bali detection as “notable but not unexpected” and has reiterated confidence in Australia’s current preparedness settings. Surveillance programs, northern Australia monitoring and the National Lumpy Skin Disease Action Plan, agreed in late 2022, continue to underpin Australia’s response capability.

A key risk pathway for Australia is the movement of infected biting insects, including those carried by wind systems into northern regions. Human-assisted spread through contaminated equipment, clothing or materials also remains a concern, particularly given the volume of travel between Indonesia and Australia.

What would an LSD detection mean?

If LSD were detected in Australia, the response would follow the nationally agreed AUSVETPLAN framework. Unlike foot-and-mouth disease, an LSD detection would not automatically trigger a nationwide livestock standstill. Instead, targeted movement controls would be applied in affected areas to contain and eradicate the disease.

However, the trade consequences could still be significant. Australia would lose its LSD-free status, preventing the issuance of export certificates and likely resulting in the temporary suspension of some beef and live-cattle markets while Australia demonstrated effective control and negotiated market re-entry.

World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) guidelines classify beef (bovine skeletal muscle meat) as a “safe commodity” for LSD, meaning trade in boxed beef does not necessarily need to cease. Australian Government and industry bodies have been working proactively with trading partners on this basis. A recent progress report under the National LSD Action Plan indicated that approximately $761 million in exports previously considered at risk can now continue without disruption due to such pre-negotiated understandings.

Nevertheless, market responses ultimately remain the decision of individual importing countries, and uncertainty would be unavoidable in the early stages of any outbreak.

Lessons from overseas outbreaks

Recent LSD outbreaks in Europe have highlighted the severity of control measures that may be imposed once the disease becomes established. In some cases, authorities mandated the culling of entire herds, including healthy animals, leading to widespread farmer protests and significant animal welfare concerns. Vaccination programs have since been expanded, but not before major production and market disruptions occurred.

These experiences underscore a critical point for Australian producers: once LSD is established, control options become limited, costly and highly disruptive.

Stable fly: a domestic risk amplifier

Of particular relevance to Western Australia is the role of the stable fly (Stomoxys calcitrans), a declared pest in 14 WA local government areas and one of the most efficient known mechanical vectors of LSD virus. Stable flies transmit disease when interrupted during blood feeding, moving rapidly between animals and spreading virus on contaminated mouthparts.

The Swan Coastal Plain provides ideal breeding conditions for stable flies due to its climate, sandy soils, proximity of horticulture to livestock operations and availability of rotting organic material. Adult flies are highly mobile and can travel up to 20 kilometres from larval breeding sites, allowing disease to spread well beyond the original source.

In the event of an LSD incursion, large, persistent stable fly populations would significantly accelerate disease spread, magnifying impacts on animal welfare, production and market access.

Shared responsibility for risk reduction

Under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007, responsibility for stable fly control does not rest solely with cattle producers. All landholders in declared areas, including those in horticulture and mixed-use zones, are legally required to manage the pest in accordance with the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management (Stable Fly) Management Plan.

Effective control requires a coordinated, area-wide integrated pest management approach, with strict enforcement of cultural controls targeting larval breeding sites. Reducing stable fly populations is not only a productivity and welfare issue, but a critical component of Australia’s broader biosecurity defence.

Keeping the disease out remains the priority

Australia’s preparations for LSD are well advanced, but the confirmation of the disease in Bali highlights that the regional risk profile continues to evolve. Prevention remains the most effective strategy.

For WA cattle producers, vigilance, compliance with biosecurity obligations and support for coordinated stable fly management are practical steps that directly contribute to protecting the national herd, maintaining market access and safeguarding the long-term resilience of the industry.

Contributed by The Stable Fly Action Group Inc (SFAG)

