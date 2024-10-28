Local businesses recognised in VERA Awards

Recipients of the 2024 DFES Volunteer Employer Recognition Awards have been announced with 82 businesses and self-employed volunteers from across the State recognised.

The Volunteer Employer Recognition Awards acknowledge the important role employers and self-employed volunteers play in the delivery of emergency services across Western Australia, where more than 95 percent of emergency services personnel are volunteers.

A supportive employer and flexible workplace enables emergency services volunteers to take time off work to attend critical emergency incidents and vital training. Many self-employed volunteers go above and beyond for their communities, often closing their doors during emergencies, even when it impacts their livelihoods. Congratulations to the following winners from our region:



SMK Automotive: Sole proprietor Greig McNamara of SMK Automotive was nominated by Bullsbrook Volunteer Fire and Emergency Services volunteer Sasha Kurtes (pictured above). Sasha has attended more than 50 incidents in the past year, even deploying as far north as the Kimberley, without losing pay.



Lobster Shack: Cervantes VFES captain Kevin Cuncliffe nominated Lobster Shack to acknowledge its long standing support for volunteer employees, including Jayson Lindsay, one of the brigade’s most skilful members. Jayson has attended more than a dozen incidents. Including road crash rescues where his 20 years of experience has undoubtedly been a life saving factor for many involved in crashes.



Ray White Bullsbrook: Nominated by Muchea Bush Fire Brigade member Tammy Foster. Tammy has been volunteering for five years with total support of RW Bullsbrook. Tammy attended six incidents in the past year, including the Wanneroo fire at the end of 2023. She is a lieutenant which means she does considerable crew coordination during work hours as well as the incident call-outs



See the full list of winners here.