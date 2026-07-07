Lemon polenta cake

Wikipedia tells me that polenta cakes trace their roots to Northern Italy, where they began as a hearty peasant food! This is a wonderfully versatile recipe if you’re catering for a range of dietary needs – it is naturally gluten free and can easily be made vegan by swapping the dairy yogurt for a soy alternative.



Polenta cakes have a unique texture – slightly gritty, which is not usually an adjective welcomed when describing a cake, but in this case the grittiness really works. It also soaks up the lemon syrup beautifully, helping the cake stay moist for days, if it lasts that long.



INGREDIENTS

150 g ground almonds

150 g fine polenta (not instant)

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp fine sea salt

100 ml light olive oil, plus a little extra for greasing the tin

200 g caster sugar

2 large lemons, at room temperature

250 ml yogurt at room temperature (plain soy yogurt can be used to make this recipe vegan)

75 g icing sugar



METHOD