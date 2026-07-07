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Lemon polenta cake

By
Kyra Burns
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Wikipedia tells me that polenta cakes trace their roots to Northern Italy, where they began as a hearty peasant food! This is a wonderfully versatile recipe if you’re catering for a range of dietary needs – it is naturally gluten free and can easily be made vegan by swapping the dairy yogurt for a soy alternative.


Polenta cakes have a unique texture – slightly gritty, which is not usually an adjective welcomed when describing a cake, but in this case the grittiness really works. It also soaks up the lemon syrup beautifully, helping the cake stay moist for days, if it lasts that long.


INGREDIENTS
150 g ground almonds
150 g fine polenta (not instant)
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
¼ tsp fine sea salt
100 ml light olive oil, plus a little extra for greasing the tin
200 g caster sugar
2 large lemons, at room temperature
250 ml yogurt at room temperature (plain soy yogurt can be used to make this recipe vegan)
75 g icing sugar


METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Line the base of a 20 cm springform tin and lightly grease the sides. In a bowl, combine the ground almonds, polenta, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt, mixing well with a fork.
  2. In a large measuring jug, whisk together the oil, sugar and finely grated zest of the two lemons. Stir for about a minute, then add the yoghurt and whisk until smooth. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
  3. Spoon the batter into the prepared tin and bake for around 40 minutes, or until the cake is pulling slightly away from the sides and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. While the cake bakes, prepare the syrup.
  4. Place the icing sugar and 7 5ml of lemon juice in a small saucepan. Heat gently, whisking until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Pour into a jug and set aside to cool slightly.
  5. Once baked, place the cake on a wire rack and prick it all over with a skewer or cake tester. Slowly spoon or pour the syrup over the top, allowing it time to soak into the cake.
  6. Leave the cake to cool completely in the tin. Before releasing the springform sides, run a thin knife around the edge to loosen any areas where the syrup has stuck. Serve as is, or topped with fresh berries if desired.

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