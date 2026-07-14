Lancelin community seeks progress on coastal erosion response

The Shire of Gingin says recent discussions with the State Government have established a clearer pathway for investigating both emergency coastal protection measures and longer-term solutions to address ongoing coastal erosion at northern Lancelin.

Following a meeting with the Minister and representatives from relevant State Government agencies, the Shire said the focus is now on progressing investigations into emergency protection options, while developing more comprehensive coastal management strategies. The State Government has committed $458,250 through the CoastWA program to support emergency mitigation works and further investigations.

In the meantime, the Shire has continued dune stabilisation works, with crews filling and placing rock bags to provide interim protection while longer-term planning continues.

Shire President Cr Linda Balcombe said the meeting was an important step towards a coordinated response.

“Our focus is now on maintaining momentum. We want to see investigations commence as soon as possible so that informed decisions can be made on the most effective long-term solution for our community,” she said.

The Shire has also indicated it will work with State agencies and coastal experts to hold a community workshop, with further details to be announced.

At a community meeting held in Lancelin on 13 July, residents outlined a number of priorities they would like considered as planning progresses.

Among the key points raised were opposition to any managed retreat option, support for engineered coastal protection measures, and requests for greater community involvement in decisions about how the CoastWA funding is spent. Attendees also called for increased transparency, including public access to technical reports, cost estimates and proposed works before decisions are made. Participants also called for an investigation into whether historical Defence activities may have contributed to coastal erosion and, if so, whether Defence should assist with future rehabilitation works.

Other requests included improved communication from the Shire, annual council meetings in Lancelin, transport options to help coastal residents attend council meetings, and additional funding advocacy by community groups.

A petition calling for a special meeting of electors has also been launched. Organisers say the petition will be presented to the Shire President once sufficient signatures have been collected.

Community members are also organising a peaceful rally, the Lancelin Rescue Ride, in Perth on 23 July to raise awareness of the erosion issues and advocate for further government action. More details on that can be found here.