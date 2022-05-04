Calling all past and present members of Koorunga Branch of the Country Women’s Association of WA!

Please Join us for lunch as we celebrate 40 years of Koorunga CWA working in the community.

The first Koorunga CWA meeting took place on May 31 1982 at the Mogumber Hall. Koorunga, an Aboriginal word for four, was chosen because members were from four locations: Gillingarra, Mogumber, New Norcia and Wannamal. The driving force in starting the new branch was Mrs Shirley Forrester, who was duly elected the inaugural President, assisted by Annette Howard as Secretary and Maureen Elston as Treasurer. It was agreed monthly meetings would be held, moving to each of the districts in turn, with a guest speaker, demonstrator or interesting activity to follow each meeting.

For the past 40 years Koorunga CWA has provided fun and friendship to members, whilst providing community service across the districts. This has included support of local schools, churches and events, cooking and craft, choir and drama. One example of our efforts is for over 35 years, Koorunga CWA members have lovingly put together Christmas parcels full of homemade goodies for those living alone or those that have lost a loved one during the year.

In 2021, Koorunga members contributed 510 volunteer hours to the local community! This included making feelie hearts and knitted teddies for the Gingin School Chaplain, conducting a Women’s Safety and Wellbeing morning tea, donations to Nardine Wimmins Refuge, strengthening relations with the Gingin Police and supporting Rural Watch, creating knitted items and donations to Wheelchairs for Kids, end of the year awards for local schools and participation in the Gingin Sesquicentenary.

Koorunga CWA welcomes visitors and new members to come along and join the fun! Help Koorunga CWA celebrate their 40 years – if you know of past members who are no longer in the area, but may like to attend, please pass this information on them. Any photos or memorabilia would be most welcome.

The celebratory lunch will be held on Thursday 26 May, at Little Eeden Farm Apiary, 429 Cook Road, Mooliabeenee, from 11.3 0am – 2.30 pm. Cost $25.00. RSVP by 23 May to koorungacwa@gmail.com or Annette 0437 686 896. “The time is ripe for us to get together”– so please wear something with a fruit theme.