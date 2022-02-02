This March, a team of Chittering locals are coming together to take part in The World’s Greatest Shave. This annual event, organised by the Leukaemia Foundation, raises funds to help find a cure for blood cancer, which affects 110,000 Australians each year. Participants shave, cut, or colour their hair – or if they’re feeling really brave, they can even wax the more hirsute parts of their body.

Team Captain, Annie Hudson, is taking part for the third time and will be shaving off her signature coloured hair on Saturday, 19 March outside the Bindoon Library at 10:30 am. “People often tell me that they’d love to shave their heads but they think they’d look funny. There are very few people who don’t look good with a shaved head and it’s actually a really liberating experience. But you don’t have to shave to participate – you can simply colour your hair on the day with spray on hair colour!”

Anyone who would like to participate will need to create an account on The World’s Greatest Shave website and then search for Team Chittering under the Join a Team option. Cheerleaders and well-wishers are welcome to come along on the day to support the team, and of course, donations are welcome. A fundraising box can be found at the Bindoon Library or you can donate via Greatest Shave website or via the link on the Library Facebook page to donate online.