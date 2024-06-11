History of Lake Hunt WA

Hunting has a long history in Western Australia and for 20 years a single club, Brook Hunt, led by a dedicated huntswoman kept fox hunting active. When she began to consider retirement in 2014, there was no interest from within the hunting community to take on the hounds. It was looking like a very old tradition would be lost forever in Western Australia.

Luckily for farmers and hunt supporters, an Irish couple who share a great passion for the sport had hunted consistently and taken up hunt staff roles in Ireland for many years before emigrating, stepped up to the challenge. They built brand new kennels on their wheatbelt farm, started a breeding program and training of young hounds. They have a wealth of experience hunting hounds and understand and respectfully blend the traditions of a good hunt club in an Australian setting.

Lake Hunt WA is the result of over 5 years succession planning with the previous huntswoman, and this secured the future of fox hunting in Western Australia.

Lake Hunt WA has many wonderful landowners who look forward to the hunt club visiting their stunning properties every year, especially at pre-lambing time where even the scent of a pack of hounds can deter foxes and save lambs for many weeks after a meet.

Joining Lake Hunt WA is an exciting opportunity for sensible riders with good horse-riding skills and reliable mounts, who prioritize the well-being of both themselves and their horses, can follow established riding protocols, and maintain respect for fellow riders and the environment.

Prospective members are encouraged to seek introduction through a current member whenever possible or email lakehuntwa@gmail.com. Experienced hunt horses may be available for hire on occasion. Lake Hunt WA values tradition, camaraderie, and a shared passion for the sport, making it a welcoming yet exclusive group.