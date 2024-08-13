Helping Hooves and Hands is the new enterprise of experienced horseman Darren Rutley, who is providing custom horse relationship lessons and experiences to suit individual needs. Whether you’re looking to build a better relationship with your horse, return to the saddle after a break, or grow your riding skills and knowledge, Darren’s expertise can guide you. His methods focus on understanding the process of pressure and release techniques, ensuring low-stress interactions for both horse and rider.

With over 40 years of experience, Darren has seen the profound benefits horses can provide, from helping reluctant teens to easing anxious adults. His approach emphasises patience and understanding for both horse and human.

“On a daily basis, I hear media reports around the struggles people have with mental health,” said Darren. “Interacting with horses does give me a lot of enjoyment — there’s an old saying that, ‘The outside of the horse is good for the inside of the man, and I think it’s something more people could benefit from.”

One of Darren’s students, Ally, has been instrumental in encouraging him to share his skills with a broader audience. Reflecting on her journey, Ally explains, “My kids were all grown up, and I decided that I needed something for me. And I thought that something would be getting back into horses. Darren’s given me the opportunity to ride at his home, and learn lots of horsemanship, which I really enjoy. There’s so much to learn, but looking after and putting your love into the animal is very relaxing.

“My job can be stressful, and I find I count down the days till I get in back out there with my horse – I really look forward to it.”

Darren is also confident that his service could act as a complimentary therapy option for adults and children with neurodivergence or mental health challenges. And you don’t need to have your own horse to participate. “I’m happy to educate you on your own horse, or use our well-trained Australian Stock Horses in a relaxed location,” he said.

If you, a friend or family member could benefit from this, call Darren at 0400 510 154 to arrange a lesson tailored to your needs.