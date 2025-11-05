Healing in the saddle



Nestled in the heart of Bullsbrook, Riding for the Disabled Australia (RDA) BrookValley Farm is a place where transformation happens quietly — one ride, one smile, one small victory at a time.



The small, friendly centre provides equestrian-based therapeutic activities for children and adults living with disabilities or emotional and mental health challenges. With around 40 participants ranging in age from three to sixty, BrookValley Farm offers a variety of programs — including riding, vaulting, and hippotherapy — designed to build confidence, coordination, and connection.



From pony-sized Trinket to the majestic Clydesdale Joker, each of the ten horses at BrookValley Farm has been carefully chosen not for looks or lineage, but for temperament. “They’ve got to be almost bomb-proof,” laughs Vice President Paula Patricelli. “We buy them for their personalities and how they behave. They all love people – they’re hopelessly affectionate!”



President Ally Donovan has seen hundreds of riders find confidence, calm and connection through the program. “We see kids starting at all different levels, some of them have a lot to overcome at first before they are mentally ready for it,” she says. “There’s a lot of groundwork that has to be laid with them. Then a little bit, little bit, little bit…you see the change.”



She recalls a boy who could barely walk unaided before starting at BrookValley Farm. “After several sessions, he could walk assisted for about an hour. Each time he comes, it’s getting longer and longer. You see the difference it makes to the child and to the family — and that family becomes part of our little family here.”



For many participants, the horses act as both teachers and friends. “My own son learned he had to calm down around the horses so he didn’t scare them,” Ally explains. “He realised it was more important to not scare his friend — the horse — so he contained himself. Gradually, he learned he could do that in the rest of his life.”



The physical benefits are equally powerful. “When somebody is on a horse and sitting correctly, it moves them in a way that’s the closest possible therapy to a person actually walking,” says Ally. “It helps engage the core, the muscles, and the joints — all in a supported way.”



It takes an entire team of volunteers to keep BrookValley Farm running. They help feed, groom, lead horses, and assist during sessions — often early mornings and late afternoons, rain or shine. Secretary Fiona Pearman, who joined after experiencing a spinal stroke, says the goal is simple: “We just want to provide a nice experience for everybody — riders, families, and volunteers — and make sure everyone feels involved.”



Keeping these gentle giants healthy and happy isn’t cheap. Feed, rent, safety equipment and veterinary care all add up quickly. The centre is largely self-funded, supporting both NDIS and private clients, with some assistance from Telethon. Locals and businesses can help through the Sponsor a Horse program — a key initiative that keeps the paddocks open and the programs running.



Not all the horses at BrookValley have four legs. “Rocky,” a beautifully hand-crafted mechanical horse, allows riders to safely practise balance and posture while simulating real equine movement. For those not quite ready for a live horse, Rocky offers a vital stepping stone to independence.



For parent and volunteer Kaitlyn Marlowe, the impact on her son Nikolai has been profound. “My son has autism and finds it very hard to make friends and connect with people,” she shares. “His speech, communication, behaviour — it all improved so well. He’s calmer out here with the animals than anywhere else.”



Unlike traditional therapy rooms, BrookValley offers a wide, open space where participants can move freely, breathe deeply, and simply be. “If he freaks out and needs to go somewhere, there’s always a place he can go to calm down,” Kaitlyn says. “They just let him be himself.”



Coach Margaret Hay knows that journey well. A mother of a daughter with Down syndrome, she began volunteering years ago and unexpectedly found her calling as an RDA coach. “I got into it for my daughter,” she says. “Then I just kind of fell into coaching — and I quite like it!” With training and hands-on experience, Margaret has learned to adapt to every challenge. “You’re watching your horses, your riders, the environment, and the volunteers. My first thing is safety. My second thing is safety. My third thing is safety.”



At RDA BrookValley Farm, therapy comes in many forms — a quiet moment brushing a horse, a child’s first independent trot, a parent’s tears of joy. It’s a place where progress is measured not by medals, but by movement, laughter, and self-belief.



And as Ally puts it, that’s what keeps the team going. “The more they realise they can do, the more it unlocks things for them. They start to get some self-belief — and a willingness to try just a little bit harder.”



RDA BrookValley Farm continues to grow its reach and impact, now welcoming all-abilities riders — offering the same supportive, inclusive environment to anyone looking to experience the therapeutic joy of horsemanship. The team is also continually on the lookout for personal and business sponsors to help keep the therapy yard thriving. Every contribution, big or small, goes directly toward caring for the horses, maintaining facilities, and ensuring that riders of all ages and abilities can continue to find healing, confidence, and connection in the saddle. If you would like to know more, head to www.brookvalleyfarm.org.au.