The renovation works at the Guilderton General Store & Café are almost complete and, in an exciting development, a partnership has been formalised to run the grocery store.

The Young family, owners of nearby IGA Two Rocks, will manage the grocery section and bring a new level of grocery supply to the local community said Rohan Gunton, WA State Manager for Belgravia Leisure, which manages the site.

“Fit out of the grocery section has already commenced,” said Rohan.

“We’re very excited because we know that this will bring the ultimate in convenience to locals and visitors – there will be a great selection of groceries and we look forward to working with the crew from IGA Two Rocks to provide this much-needed service.”

The grocery section will feature fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and grocery staples and will operate 7 days a week from 7am to 7pm.

The store owner John Young said he and his team are very excited to expand their services into the area after their IGA Two Rocks store recently won the IGA Community Store of The Year award in the 2022 IGA Awards of Excellence.

“To date, we’ve always strived to deliver a shopping experience that my local community value, which is to shop locally and conveniently with great customer service. We aim to do exactly the same for the Guilderton community,” said John.

“We love what we do and we look forward to meeting all the local residents very soon.”

During the off-peak season from May to August, the café will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm.

Both the café and grocery store plan to open before the end of May.