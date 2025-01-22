Gluten free lamingtons

These lamingtons can be gluten free, very low fat and lower in sugar than regular lamingtons.
A good lamington begins with the cake. The inspiration for this cake came from a diabetic cookbook with a few modifications. I grew up with lamingtons made with madeira cake, rather than sponge. The almond meal gives extra flavour, and is more dense than the sponge often used for lamingtons.
Ingredients
- 3 eggs, separated at room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/3 cup fine sugar
- 1/4 cup warm water
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup cake flour (substitute in gluten free cake flour, or I used my own blend of 2/3 cup almond meal, 1/3 cup rice flour, 1 tsp psyllium husk powder and 1 tsp guar gum – made the sponge a bit more dense with the almond meal)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
Method
- Beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until soft peaks form, then add half of the sugar gradually and beat until stiff peaks form.
- In a separate bowl beat the egg yolks until thick and then add the remaining sugar and beat well, add the water and vanilla extract, mix well.
- Sift the flour and baking powder and gradually add to the egg yolk mixture, then add a spoon of the egg white mixture and mix well and then add the remaining egg white mixture, stirring gently with a spatula or spoon.
- Bake in a lined 20 cm square tin at 180 degrees for 25 min, cool in tin for 10min before turning onto wire racks to cool.
- Chocolate covering
- Can use dark melted chocolate, thinned with some coconut oil or,
- 2 tablespoon cocoa with 1 tablespoon icing sugar or honey and some boiling water to make into dipping consistency.
- Cut cake into squares and dip in the chocolate mixture, then roll in coconut and leave on racks to set.
I added some homemade raspberry jam for a touch of nostalgia!