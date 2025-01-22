Gluten free lamingtons

These lamingtons can be gluten free, very low fat and lower in sugar than regular lamingtons.

A good lamington begins with the cake. The inspiration for this cake came from a diabetic cookbook with a few modifications. I grew up with lamingtons made with madeira cake, rather than sponge. The almond meal gives extra flavour, and is more dense than the sponge often used for lamingtons.

Ingredients

3 eggs, separated at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/3 cup fine sugar

1/4 cup warm water

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup cake flour (substitute in gluten free cake flour, or I used my own blend of 2/3 cup almond meal, 1/3 cup rice flour, 1 tsp psyllium husk powder and 1 tsp guar gum – made the sponge a bit more dense with the almond meal)

1 teaspoon baking powder

Method

Beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until soft peaks form, then add half of the sugar gradually and beat until stiff peaks form.

In a separate bowl beat the egg yolks until thick and then add the remaining sugar and beat well, add the water and vanilla extract, mix well.

Sift the flour and baking powder and gradually add to the egg yolk mixture, then add a spoon of the egg white mixture and mix well and then add the remaining egg white mixture, stirring gently with a spatula or spoon.

Bake in a lined 20 cm square tin at 180 degrees for 25 min, cool in tin for 10min before turning onto wire racks to cool.

Chocolate covering

Can use dark melted chocolate, thinned with some coconut oil or,

2 tablespoon cocoa with 1 tablespoon icing sugar or honey and some boiling water to make into dipping consistency.

Cut cake into squares and dip in the chocolate mixture, then roll in coconut and leave on racks to set.

I added some homemade raspberry jam for a touch of nostalgia!