Gluten free lamingtons

These lamingtons can be gluten free, very low fat and lower in sugar than regular lamingtons.

A good lamington begins with the cake. The inspiration for this cake came from a diabetic cookbook with a few modifications. I grew up with lamingtons made with madeira cake, rather than sponge. The almond meal gives extra flavour, and is more dense than the sponge often used for lamingtons.

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs, separated at room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/3 cup fine sugar
  • 1/4 cup warm water
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup cake flour (substitute in gluten free cake flour, or I used my own blend of 2/3 cup almond meal, 1/3 cup rice flour, 1 tsp psyllium husk powder and 1 tsp guar gum – made the sponge a bit more dense with the almond meal)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

Method

  • Beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until soft peaks form, then add half of the sugar gradually and beat until stiff peaks form.
  • In a separate bowl beat the egg yolks until thick and then add the remaining sugar and beat well, add the water and vanilla extract, mix well. 
  • Sift the flour and baking powder and gradually add to the egg yolk mixture, then add a spoon of the egg white mixture and mix well and then add the remaining egg white mixture, stirring gently with a spatula or spoon. 
  • Bake in a lined 20 cm square tin at 180 degrees for 25 min, cool in tin for 10min before turning onto wire racks to cool.
  • Chocolate covering
  • Can use dark melted chocolate, thinned with some coconut oil or,
  • 2 tablespoon cocoa with 1 tablespoon icing sugar or honey and some boiling water to make into dipping consistency.
  • Cut cake into squares and dip in the chocolate mixture, then roll in coconut and leave on racks to set.

I added some homemade raspberry jam for a touch of nostalgia!

