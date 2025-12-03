Giving the gift of time

In country towns the role of the volunteer is fundamental. Vollies drive our ambulances, fight our fires, and run the organisations that make our towns liveable –– social groups, sporting clubs, markets, and P&C’s. They are a much-needed voice for our small communities when issues arise. International Volunteer Day celebrated on 5 December each year is a timely reminder to shine a light on all the wonderful volunteers who make our towns tick – some are front and centre, like the amazing fire-fighters who have already been way too busy this year – and some are almost unseen – quietly contributing to the foundations of our future in the region. They all give the gift of their time – sometimes the most valuable gift of all.



When Nick Humphry met Carmel Ross, she was CEO of the Benedictine town of New Norcia, a role which brought her out west from Cairns. Nick, an optometrist, cattle producer, and vigneron, was delivering wine made with his grapes for the New Norcia label. When their two worlds collided, the Chittering community gained a volunteer whose wealth of knowledge in governance, combined with her altruistic spirit, has seen her sit two terms as a Shire of Chittering Councillor, celebrate 10 years as the driver behind the Bindoon Farmers Market, and give her time to countless other not-for-profit organisations.



Perhaps best known as the producers of Bindoon Estate wines, Nick and Carmel are familiar faces at markets and events, where their range of organically-grown wines are a local favourite.



“The Bindoon Farmers Market has been so important for us as wine-producers, because it has enabled us to have contact with our customers,” explains Carmel. “The reason Nick developed the Blush was a direct result of feedback. We were consistently asked if we had a sweet wine! Knowing what the customer wants and being able to respond to that has been invaluable, and as we don’t have a cellar door, the markets have been our avenue for that.”



Together with Gail and Dan Bam, Nick and Carmel have kept the local market alive, shifting it to its current home in Clune Park where the playground, visibility, and amenities attract a consistent flow of visitors. “The market just wouldn’t happen without Carmel,” explains Nick fondly,” She runs a very well organised event!”



The 10-year market anniversary last month coincided with another milestone for Carmel – it’s the first time in eight years she will not be taking her seat at the Shire of Chittering council. The decision not to run again after eight years in the role was a considered one.



“I think turnover in Local Government is a good thing. I think in most organisations, that’s true as well. Whilst it’s important to have consistency, it’s also important to have fresh ideas. When I went into it, I thought, ‘This needs to have an exit date’ – and I saw two terms as about right. It was time to move on,” says Carmel, who recalls the development of the Muchea Recreation Centre as an important achievement during her term.



In terms of working with the community, Carmel chaired the Chittering Bushfire Advisory Committee for six of her eight years on Council, and this is the experience she found most inspiring, “Our volunteer firefighters are the backbone of our community. People live in this shire because of its natural beauty – these firefighters are prepared to give their time generously in challenging conditions to preserve our countryside.

Carmel says she won’t miss all the time away, nor all the reading required as a councillor – no doubt her due diligence saw her give much of her time to careful consideration of issues.



“I look forward to more evenings at home – I think I counted 36 nights spent at meetings and at committees last year. It’s a big chunk of time.”

Aside from her volunteer positions, Carmel serves as a Trustee Director for Mercy Ministry Companions, and holds executive and advisory roles with leading Christian organisations across Australia, providing her with extensive expertise in governance and leadership. And of course, it is these skills which have put her in high demand for local volunteer-run groups. Currently she holds the always-hard-to-fill position of secretary for the Bindoon-Chittering CWA, and Governance Committee of the CWA of WA, as well as the Bindoon Farmers Market. Previous organisations she was volunteered for include the Chittering Chamber of Commerce, Chittering Tourist Association, and Wheatbelt Development Commission.

While it will be hard to find someone with her experience, she has faith in a succession plan. “I would love the day to come when someone else puts their hand up for the Farmers Market, and says ‘Yes, I’d like to do this’. But it hasn’t happened just yet.”



Meanwhile, there’s little danger of Carmel becoming idle in her spare time and after the last Bindoon Farmers market of the year next weekend, not soon after followed by Christmas, it will be time for grape harvest in the Bindoon Estate vineyard.



Nick says the Chardonnay grapes are already starting to fruit, and a wander through the vineyard, where he has been growing grapes since the late 70’s, reveals vigorously healthy vines flanked by grazing paddocks.



“We’re lucky here, we’re so isolated,” said Nick. “The Swan Valley is rife with mildew at the moment, but we don’t have those problems here.”

Indeed, the pair are fortunate, as are we as a community to have them.



You can buy Bindoon Estate wines including the Liqueur Muscat used in Carmel’s Christmas trifle on page 21, at the Bindoon Farmers Market in Clune Park on Sunday 14 December. The Bindoon Estate label is also sold at the Bindoon General Store and Thirsty Camel Bullsbrook. The wines made under the New Norcia Label are exclusive to New Norcia gift shop or markets and special events.