Gingin Stockfeeds bring top country clothing labels to town

Gingin Stockfeeds has been providing essential pet, livestock and horse supplies to Gingin and surrounds for nearly a decade. Now, they are excited to announce a significant expansion, bringing fashion and giftware from some of the top country labels to town.

Owner Danielle Maguire said a growing demand from customers prompted the development. “People kept asking for more — ‘Can you get this? Can you get that?’ she said. The new offerings include jeans, casual and work shirts, jackets, oilskin coats, kids clothing, boots, and much more from well-known and high-quality brands such as Thomas Cook, Wrangler, Ringers Western, and Ariat.

Enthusiasm for the new extension was evident when over a thousand people attended the official opening at the start of June. Danielle says, “I love seeing people enjoy it. I love when people walk in and go, ‘Oh my God. Wow.’ And when they ask, ‘Have you got this?’ — thinking we wouldn’t have it — and nine times out of ten we do.

“I love the fact that I’ve been able to provide what was missing up here, and people appreciate the hard work that’s gone into getting it here.”

In addition to fashion and giftware, Gingin Stockfeeds continues to provide a comprehensive range of supplies, from cattle supplements, medical supplies, horse accessories, and pet supplies, including a huge range of dog and cat food, right through to bird nesting boxes, fish food and everything in between.

Danielle encourages everyone to follow Gingin Stockfeeds on Facebook to stay up to date on new stock, specials, and events. “Anything you need, we have got it here – just come in and have a look. Whether it be clothing or livestock or pet-related, if we haven’t got exactly what you need, we’ve usually got something similar, or will do our best to get it in for you.”

You can find Gingin Stockfeeds at 27 Gingin Brook Road, Gingin. They are open Monday to Friday 8.30 am to 5 pm and Saturdays 9 am to 1 pm. Check them out on socials @GinginStockfeeds.