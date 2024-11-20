Gingin Elders Invitation Ram Sale

The second Gingin Elders Invitational Ram Sale was held on Monday 14 October, with both local and out-of-state buyers gathering to view the stock from 15 sheep producers across the state. Apart from a couple of stand-out sales, vendors agreed that prices were disheartening overall, and indicative of the current state of the sheep industry.



Ian Tubby of Bundaleer Australian Cleanskins, Gingin, expressed frustration with the current market trends. “Prices were disappointing across the board today, without a doubt,” he commented. “I’ve been keeping an eye on the sales, and yeah, that thousand dollars seems to be pretty hard to crack.”



Despite the challenging figures, he commended the sellers, adding, “It is a credit to the sellers, who presented their rams beautifully.”



Among the attendees was Gail, a small-scale sheep producer from Harriet’s Farm in Chittering. Even with the sting of lower prices, she was positive about the event itself. “We appreciate Elders’ efforts every year, putting it together for our little collective. It’s always good fun, regardless of what happens. Having the local sale opportunity is unbelievably important—it gets your name out there, and you don’t have too far to go.”



One standout sale saw an eastern-states buyer purchase a Bundaleer ram for $4,000, highlighting the demand for quality stock even in a tight market. Ian, who specialises in cleanskin sheep and Charollais bred for fast-growing lambs, noted the appeal of his younger stock. “The word has spread for them…these are only about 18 months old, whereas many others in the yard would be substantially older.”

Ian Tubby from Bundaleer Australian Cleanskins and Brad Groves, Elders, with the top-priced ram.



Ian shared a reflective but optimistic view on the sheep industry in Western Australia. “The sheep industry is in a lot of despair and disappointment, and people are not seeing much of future at all. I do see a big future with meat production animals—I wish the woolgrowers the very best, of course, but it’s certainly hard yards for anybody these days.”



Looking to the future, Ian would love to see the Gingin sale event become an annual tradition and a key date on the livestock calendar. He said, “It’s such an ideal location and has the potential to be as successful as the iconic Gingin Bull Sale.”