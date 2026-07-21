Four young emergency services go-getters win WAFES Awards

Four outstanding young emergency services champions have been revealed as Western Australian Fire and Emergency Services (WAFES) Award winners, with one to be named the inaugural WAFES Young Person of the Year later this year.

Two new awards recognising younger members of the fire and emergency services family were added to the WAFES Awards program in 2026 — the WAFES Young Person of the Year and DFES Young Person of the Year — further highlighting their dedication to keeping Western Australians safe.

Among the regional winners is Mid West Gascoyne volunteer firefighter Danielle Ryder, 27, who is strengthening pathways for the next generation of emergency services volunteers across communities from Leeman to Cervantes and Dandaragan to Badgingarra.

Drawing on her career as a schoolteacher, Danielle recognised a gap between participation in the Emergency Services Cadet Corps and active adult membership of local brigades. She designed, facilitated and coordinated transition training to better equip young volunteers with the practical skills and confidence needed to take that next step.

In the past 12 months, the initiative has helped 19 young people take up volunteer emergency services roles, compared with 11 in the previous year. It has built confidence, competence and a strong sense of responsibility among cadets, while easing the training pressure on local brigades.

Also recognised in the regions was 19-year-old Zac Hill, a Karratha State Emergency Service (SES) volunteer who completed more training in his first 12 months than most volunteers undertake in several years.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) district emergency management adviser Shelby Robinson, 24, from the Goldfields Midlands, was honoured for strengthening collaboration between agencies across two of the State’s largest emergency management districts.

In the Perth metropolitan area, Marine Rescue Whitfords volunteer Sophie Robins, 24, was recognised for her bravery in helping prevent a vessel fire from spreading through Hillarys Boat Harbour.

The WAFES Young Person of the Year will be selected from the winners of the four young people awards spanning volunteer firefighting, Marine Rescue, SES and DFES.

They will join the 35 individual and team award finalists, announced on 4 June, at the WAFES Awards Gala Dinner at Crown Perth on Saturday, 5 September.

The judging panel for the WAFES Young Person of the Year comprises Department of Justice Deputy Commissioner for Young People Rick Curtis; 2025 WA Young Person of the Year Maddison Thomas; Ministerial Youth Advisory Council member Om Sharma; and leading generational strategist Scott Millar, one of Australia’s top 30 business leaders under 30 and a keynote speaker at the WAFES Conference. The panel is chaired by DFES Manager Volunteer Liaison Kristi Milana.

For more information, visit www.dfes.wa.gov.au/wafesawards.

Acting Emergency Services Minister Dr Tony Buti, said “Every year, the WAFES Awards help acknowledge, thank and celebrate emergency services personnel for the incredible job they do protecting Western Australians. In September, we will have the honour of presenting 17 individual, team and young people awards.

“These four courageous young people have made a lasting and positive impact on our emergency services and community spirit.

“The inaugural WAFES Young Person of the Year Award signifies the highest level of achievement, and I’m sure the finalists will inspire future generations.”