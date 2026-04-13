Food for thought: When meals and meds don’t mix

Most medications can be safely taken without regards to meals, but sometimes when supplying a medicine, I’ll make special mention of diet adjustments that need to be made so you get the most benefit.



Broadly speaking food-medication interactions change either the way medications are absorbed from the digestive tract, or they affect the way the liver breaks down medications to be excreted from the body. These interactions can result in medications having either a greater or lower than expected effect. As a general rule when we take a medication, we want it to be dissolved by the acids in our stomach then absorbed in the small intestine. Once absorbed the medication enters our bloodstream and is metabolised by the liver and eventually excreted from the body. The food we consume can have an impact on any of the steps in this process.



Likely the first interaction that comes to mind for many readers would be mixing alcohol and antibiotics. While I can’t say it would be my first thought to have a drink if I were needing antibiotics, it usually isn’t a problem (in moderation of course). Your pharmacist will make special mention of it when the antibiotic prescribed to you will interact with alcohol. More often the medicines that we are concerned about in combination with alcohol are things that make you drowsy, including over the counter sleeping tablets. The combination of alcohol and any medication that causes drowsiness can lead to dangerous levels of sedation.



Caffeine is another common ingredient that can interact with our medications. While I wouldn’t ask anyone to forgo their morning cuppa, care should be taken when we’re having it in combination with medications. Caffeine interferes with the absorption of iron and those should be taken at separate times. Some evidence suggests that high doses of caffeine taken with common anti-depressant medications may reduce their effectiveness.



It seems like less people enjoy grapefruit these days, but it continues to come up in the pharmacy as it interacts negatively with more than 85 drugs. The most common medications people take that interact with grapefruit include paracetamol and cholesterol lowering medications.

The last interaction I wanted to make note of is between St John’s Wort and contraceptives. St John’s Wort is a herbal supplement that people may take to improve their mood, sometimes it is included in herbal teas. St John’s wort can be responsible for significant reduction of the effectiveness of contraceptives and should take with great care by women who take them.



So, what does this mean for you? Honestly, not much. Make sure to be aware of the directions given to you by your doctor and pharmacist when you get medications. As always if you have any questions about the optimal use of your medications, please ask at Gingin Pharmacy or with your GP, we’d be happy to help.