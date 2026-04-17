Festival of Healing Returns to Jurien Bay this May

Jurien Bay is set to come alive with connection, wellbeing, and inspiration as the Festival of Healing returns on Saturday, 2 May 2026, at the Jurien Bay Sport and Recreation Centre from 9 am to 5 pm.



Following the success of previous events across Perth and regional Western Australia, this much-loved festival is once again bringing together a vibrant mix of holistic practitioners, wellness experts, and local artisans for a full day dedicated to health, balance, and community spirit.



Running from 9 am to 5 pm the Festival of Healing offers visitors the opportunity to explore a wide range of natural therapies and experiences. From energy healing and massage to psychic readings and spiritual guidance, there is something for everyone —whether you are simply curious or already on your wellness journey.



The event also features a variety of interactive workshops and live presentations throughout the day, giving attendees the chance to learn practical tools to support their physical, emotional, and mental well-being.



Event organiser Michele Castle, a long-time Feng Shui consultant and author, says the festival is about more than just healing — it’s about connection.



“Events like this create a space where people can slow down, reconnect with themselves, and discover new ways to support their wellbeing,” she said. “We’re especially excited to bring the festival back to Jurien Bay and support the local community.”



With free entry and a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, the Festival of Healing is expected to attract both locals and visitors looking for something a little different.



Whether you come for a reading, a treatment, a workshop, or to enjoy the atmosphere, this is a day not to be missed.

Book your tickets here.