Dr Anne Sibbel receives posthumous Award of Distinction

Dr Anne Sibbel, a cornerstone of the Bullsbrook community, has been honoured with a posthumous Award of Distinction by the Australian Psychological Society’s College of Community Psychologists. The award was presented to Anne’s husband, Frank, and their family during a ceremony hosted by Jessica Shaw MLA at Parliament House on Wednesday, May 29.

Jessica remarked, “I first met Anne as President of the Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Association, and I thought she was an incredible woman — community minded, pragmatic, and sensible.

“Then quite by accident I was doing some work into community resilience and I came across her as an academic! I had no idea that she had such a body of work behind her, and that she had made such a remarkable contribution in so many ways. And that’s testament to her humility, that she didn’t go around spruiking about her incredible work, she just went about it diligently and compassionately.”

Anne’s nomination for the Award of Distinction was prepared by her colleagues, Heather Gridley and Professor Neil Drew. Heather said, “I’ve never been a great fan of awards, but this one is special. The APS has nine colleges and each college gets to choose its own person, and not every year. If you think there’s somebody who’s made an outstanding contribution, then you can put forward their name.

“It was easy to bring together because there was so much to Anne’s rich story. She was such an exemplary community psychologist, as an academic, as a community member, and as a practitioner.”

In bringing together people in all the areas Anne was involved in for the ceremony, Neil gained valuable insight into the breadth of Anne’s community work, and how well-regarded she was.

“I had the wonderful pleasure to speak with many of the community groups that she had worked with, and almost every one of them said it would be my honour. It would be my privilege to come along.

“What really struck me about that was, what greater legacy could there be for a community psychologist than to be honoured and held in such high esteem by her community?”

Catriona Davis-McCabe, President of the Australian Psychological Society, presented the award, stating, “I would like to recognise the enduring impact Anne had on the psychology profession. Anne was a fellow of the APS College of Community Psychologists for over 25 years, holding various committee positions at both national and state levels. She notably chaired the College of Community Psychologists in WA and served as the production editor for the Australian Community Psychologist Journal from 2006 to 2008. Anne was also actively involved in several interest groups, including rural and remote psychology, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and psychology, and refugee issues and psychology.”

She concluded, “Anne’s efforts and achievements were truly outstanding.”