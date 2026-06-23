Dean O’Callaghan’s Exhibition at Stafford Gallery

Local Moora artist Dean O’Callaghan has been invited to exhibit his paintings in a group exhibition marking the inaugural opening of the new Stafford Gallery in North Fremantle. Stafford Gallery Director Kathryn Stafford represents the continuation of Stafford Gallery and is the second generation of Stafford Art Dealers in Perth.

Kathryn continues the legacy established by her mother, Marlene Stafford, who was a pioneering figure in the Australian art scene, particularly in Perth. Building on this foundation, Kathryn has developed an impressive career spanning nearly four decades. Her experience includes presenting exhibitions in Perth, The Pilbara, Margaret River Zanadu Winery, and, most notably, serving as Director for 15 years at Gallows Gallery in Mosman Park. Through her dedication and expertise, Kathryn has made significant contributions to the promotion and presentation of art across Western Australia.

And now opening a Flagship Gallery at the Serai complex in McCabe Street North Fremantle

“Dean O’Callaghan has been handpicked and chosen for his amazing stye of painting and his accomplishments as a very talented abstract painter. Dean’s works have been noticed by some very high-profile Interior designer and discerning collectors”

Over the past four years O’Callaghan has develop a style of painting inspired by the colors of nature and the reflective qualities of contemporary architectural glass. This creative period has seen an increase in the number of national and international collectors acquiring his work. In 2025, two of his paintings were acquired for the Lands by Capella Sydney Art Collection”

Dean said He feels honored to have been invited to exhibit his paintings alongside some of Australia’s most renown artists such as Robert Dickerson, Julie Dowling, Greg James and Tony Jones.

Kathryn has said she is “very grateful that Dean agreed to be included in the first Exhibition at Stafford Gallery as he brings a contemporary edge to the overall exhibition.” Offering a point of difference from other artists works”

Dean O’Callaghan’s inclusion in the gallery’s inaugural exhibition which opened on the 11th June and concludes on 28th June, underscores the significance of the venue. Kathryn looks forward to presenting Dean’s solo exhibition in early 2027.