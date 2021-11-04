Dandalee Park Dairy Goats wins Royal Show Governor’s Cup

It was the Governor’s Cup presentation that almost didn’t happen, with the winner busy delivering a baby goat as the formalities began!

Trevor Blight and his mum Shirley, from Dandalee Park Dairy Goats in Lower Chittering took out the Show’s top prize, which is awarded to the exhibitor with the most points in livestock exhibits and rewards both excellence and consistency while also promoting the quest for higher standards.

Thankfully, Trevor managed to welcome the new arrival just in time to hear the Governor announce his name as the 2021 Perth Royal Show Governor’s Cup winner.

The Blights are multi-generational Perth Royal Show exhibitors and were thrilled to be named Governor’s Cup winners, though they came close to being upstaged by their new arrival, aptly named ‘Dandalee Park Royale’.

Trevor says, “The Governors Cup is the most prestigious award presented at Perth Royal Show. It is presented to the most successful exhibitor of livestock each year since 1896.

“As a child I grew up in awe of my grandfather’s success exhibiting sheep every year at Perth Royal and the Governor’s Cup was his ambition also. As successful as he was, he never quite achieved it.

“It’s been a dream of mine to one day win, but with many large scale farming dynasties exhibiting cattle, sheep, horse and alpacas I wasn’t confident we could do so. Over the 40 years we’ve exhibited, Dandalee Park has had considerable success and previously made the finalists listing on several occasions. You can’t begin to imagine the thrill and surprise when the Governor finally read out our name as the 2021 Governor’s Cup winners!

“It’s both a wonderful honour and privilege to win, and have the positive publicity that accompanies it to help promote dairy goats and, in particular, the new Nigerian Dwarf breed, who contributed significantly to our success.”

Patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia, the Governor, Kim Beazley, congratulated the Blight’s on their success, whilst also thanking the RASWA staff and many volunteers for putting on another successful show and continuing the event’s vital role connecting city to country.