Convicted puppy farmer accused of breaching dog ban

A 53-year-old Bullsbrook woman has been charged with breaching a lifetime dog ownership ban.



The accused was convicted and sentenced for 17 offences of animal cruelty on 23 May 2023. The offences related to the breeding of sick dogs in filthy conditions.



The sentence imposed included a lifetime ban on owning, leasing, keeping or being in charge of any dog.



RSPCA WA will allege that in March 2024, a member of the Sheriff’s Office attended the Bullsbrook property to speak to the accused about other matters. As she was waiting for the accused to answer the door, she heard a dog barking inside.



In October 2024, an RSPCA WA inspector attended the accused’s home in response to a report that a dog had been heard barking at the property.



As the inspector approached the house on the property, she heard multiple dogs barking and subsequently observed that there were three small unsterilised apricot-coloured poodle crossbreeds in an enclosure directly in front of the house.



The accused denied owning the three dogs and claimed she lived in a caravan situated on the property. An inspection of the caravan revealed it had no running water, no power and contained no personal items. It appeared to be unoccupied. Conversely, an inspection of the home revealed women’s clothing, a handbag containing personal items, and photographs of the accused.



The accused has been charged under section 55(4) of the Animal Welfare Act 2002. RSPCA WA will allege she did not comply with a prohibition order made against her.



Further, in December 2024, the accused was served with a written notice under s 79(2) of the Act that she had committed, and was still committing, an offence by living at the property with the dogs in contravention of the permanent prohibition order.



As per the terms of the Act, RSPCA WA alleges she has committed an additional offence on each day during which the offence is taken to continue after written notice of the offence was given to her by an inspector.



The maximum penalty is $1000 for every day on which the offence is taken to continue.



The maximum penalty for breaching a prohibition order is a $20,000 fine and one year in prison.



The charges will be heard in the Midland Magistrates Court on 24 February 2025.