Connecting the dots…

There is no easing into the new year for Dot Branch. Between celebrating her 85th birthday in January and preparing this February to mark milestone achievements for two community groups she founded, Dot’s feet have barely touched the ground. It’s an ironic contrast considering her instrumental role in helping families relax at Moore River through her business, Branchy’s Holiday Homes, which she runs with her handy husband, John.



Dot’s affinity with Moore River began more than 60 years ago when her family decided to visit after seeing an ad in the newspaper. “I fell in love,” Dot said. “The minute you turn off the main road to come into town, it’s a different world.”



Weekend trips in their Austin A40 became a regular outing, forming lasting memories, starting with the challenge navigating the rough road coming in. “The road condition was so bad, full of potholes. We would break eggs coming in!” laughs Dot. “But it was the best.”



The true value of this seaside retreat became evident during a time of tragedy. Dot’s son, Greg, suffered severe injuries in a car accident at just five years old. “We spent 18 days in Princess Margaret Hospital,” Dot explained. “We constantly showed Greg photos of him with his brother Ken, and other siblings on the foreshore slide and talked about Moore River all the time. That’s what helped him get through.”



In 1990, Dot and John made Guilderton their permanent home. Since then, Dot has poured her energy into building connections, including founding Moore River Weight Watchers, which this year celebrates their 30th anniversary.



“I’ve always been a Weight Watcher because I needed to be,” Dot laughed. “When I came up here, I thought, right, let’s get things happening.” At its peak, the group had 40 members, and provided support beyond the scales, offering Keep Fit classes, hosting Country Forums, and facilitating vital health checks with mobile medical practitioners and organisations.



Recognising the need for public safety, around the same time Dot also established the Lower Coastal Neighbourhood Watch Group (LCNWG). This group meets quarterly, alternating locations across the lower coastal region of the Shire of Gingin, and regularly attracts more than 30 participants. The meetings provide in-depth updates on local incidents from the Lancelin Police. “They cover every single thing,” Dot said. “The Sergeants have been wonderful support.”



Lancelin Police Sergeant Michael Paterson praised Dot’s efforts. “Dot’s work with the Lower Coastal Neighbourhood Watch Group has provided a valuable link between the Lancelin Police and our local communities. The partnerships she’s helped create have contributed to keeping our Lower Coastal communities safe and well-informed.”



Thanks to the advocacy of LCNWG, police officers are now stationed in Guilderton during busy holiday periods, including Christmas and Easter, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.



Engaged community members are the backbone of our regional towns, and they are driven by various motivations. For Dot, the path of giving back began at birth, shaped by events that could have taken a very different turn.



“My mum died giving birth to me,” Dot explains. “And at the back of my mind, I’ve always thought, ‘My mum died because of me.’ I truly think that’s what has driven all my work.



“Over all my years, I’ve learned to give. You don’t give to get back at all.”



Supporting Dot’s altruistic work is her business, Branchy’s Holiday Homes, which has flourished over the years, accommodating the growing demand for Moore River getaways. Dot and John have witnessed first hand the increase in popularity of Moore River, as well as the changing nature of holidaymakers.



“In the early days, nobody cared too much. They expected beach shacks, and that’s what they got,” Dot said. “Now when they come to Moore River, they expect you to have heated spas and ask, “Have you got a pool?’ And I just say, ‘Yeah, we’ve got two, the river or the beach, your choice, go for your life!”



Dot acknowledges the challenges of running the business — “Everyone says give it away now, for God’s sake!” — but cherishes the ties she’s made. “We get so many lovely letters, and I’ve watched families grow up over the years,” she shared. “We have never to this day asked anybody if they want us to look after their business — they just come to us!”



Although she shows no signs of slowing down, Dot acknowledges that maintaining community groups in the modern era is increasingly challenging, as ageing populations lead to dwindling volunteer numbers, and busy lifestyles make it harder to engage new participants. She encourages others to step up and get involved.



“They definitely should, it’s very rewarding. And I’ve done all I can do!”