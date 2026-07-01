Concerns raised over proposed Gonneville Infrastructure Corridor

Community members in Chittering have raised concerns about the proposed infrastructure corridor associated with the Gonneville Project, a critical minerals development near Moondyne in the Shire of Toodyay. The project is centred on a large deposit of palladium, platinum, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold discovered in 2020 on Chalice Mining farmland about 70 kilometres north-east of Perth.



As part of the project, a new water pipeline and power line are required to service the site. Routes for this infrastructure have been developed in consultation with the Water Corporation, Western Power, and other stakeholders, with a preferred corridor now identified for further assessment.



Chalice Mining Chief Executive Officer Alex Dorsch said the company recognised that some residents had questions about the proposal and its potential impacts.



“We understand some community members have questions about the proposed power and water infrastructure corridor and its potential impacts on local properties, lifestyle, and the environment,” Mr Dorsch said.



“We welcome those conversations and are committed to providing information, listening to feedback, and engaging openly with the community as planning progresses.”



Mr Dorsch said discussions with affected landholders were continuing and that an independent community survey, open until July 5, was providing residents with a confidential opportunity to share their views.



“This is not the first time we have engaged with landholders regarding the proposed infrastructure corridor. Last year, Chalice sought access to properties to undertake environmental and technical surveys along the proposed route.”



“We would like to thank the many landholders who gave their time, granted access to their properties and shared valuable local information. Their input has helped inform the planning and assessment work completed to date.



“Chalice Mining has listened to landholder and community feedback regarding the impact of overhead power lines through the rural residential zone near Maryville Heights and has decided to install the power lines underground in this zone.”



However, some residents have expressed concerns about the proposed corridor’s proximity to homes, wildlife habitat, and rural-residential communities.



Lower Chittering resident Sonia Cooke said her family chose to live in the area because of its natural environment, wildlife and rural lifestyle.



“The proposed corridor would directly affect a land-titled Tree Preservation Area containing recorded Carnaby’s Black Cockatoo hollows and important native vegetation, along with habitat relied upon by a range of native wildlife. We believe there are better route options that would reduce these environmental impacts while also protecting the rural character and amenity of our community.”



Ms Cooke said residents were worried Chittering was gradually losing its rural character.



“In our opinion, Chittering is slowly losing its rural character with sand mines and now proposed mining infrastructure,” she said.



She also questioned what she described as inconsistencies between environmental protections imposed on nearby landowners and the potential clearing required for the corridor.



“New neighbours in the adjacent Maryville Heights subdivision bought their blocks under strict Shire covenants and are legally restricted from clearing trees within designated preservation areas,” she said.



“Yet a multi-million-dollar mining company claims they can sweep in, clear a 40- to 100-metre-wide industrial swath through those exact same protected trees and place high-voltage lines very close to homes.”



Ms Cooke also questioned the depth of consultation undertaken by Chalice.



“Their long-standing consultation may be true for some properties, but it doesn’t reflect the experience of all current affected landholders,” she said.



“Stage 5 of the rural-residential blocks along the proposed corridor were only purchased by their current owners late last year, so this is the first time those owners have been made aware of the proposed corridor affecting their newly purchased properties, or have been engaged regarding the proposal.”



A Lower Chittering resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said affected landowners were concerned they had not been alerted to the possibility of a future infrastructure corridor before purchasing their properties.



“We carefully selected our block because of its outlook, privacy, and proximity to protected bushland, and had already invested substantially in preparing to build our forever home when we learned the preferred infrastructure corridor could intersect our property,” they said.

“Despite searching afterwards, we could not identify any publicly available information that would have alerted us to that possibility before we purchased.”



“Our concern is not about mining. We recognise the importance of Western Australia’s resources sector and support responsible and sustainable mining. Our concern is that ordinary families are carrying the uncertainty and financial consequences while major organisations continue progressing the project at the expense of families with limited means to protect themselves from the impacts.”



“We are simply asking that all alternatives be properly considered, not just for ease and cost but for the better of the environment,” Ms Cooke said.



Shire of Chittering Chief Executive Officer Melinda Prinsloo said the Shire had been advocating on behalf of residents and ensuring community concerns were communicated to decision-makers.



“I have worked to ensure that community concerns are conveyed to decision-makers through council, through formal correspondence and advocacy, while also maintaining open communication with residents on where I am able to assist,” Ms Prinsloo said.



“My focus has always been on protecting the interests of our community and advocating for outcomes that respect the unique rural lifestyle and amenity of Chittering.”



“Whilst we understand the project will continue to progress, it cannot be at the cost of our families on rural-residential blocks.”



Mr Dorsch said Chalice had engaged directly with both the Shire of Chittering and the Shire of Toodyay on the Gonneville Project for more than two years.



“Both shires continue to receive regular project updates. We value their role in this process and are committed to continuing engagement constructively,” he said.



Community members wishing to provide feedback or raise concerns about the proposed infrastructure corridor can participate in Chalice Mining’s independent community survey, which is open until July 5, or contact the company directly via email at community@chalicemining.com or by phone on 0487 371 961. Scan the QR code for more information about the proposed infrastructure project.