Community spirit earns Allsawted award nomination

Western Australian tree services company Allsawted Tree Services has been nominated for the Business for Good Award in the WA Community Achievement Awards, recognising a side of the business that often happens away from the public eye.



While Allsawted is known for tree removal, pruning, stump grinding and arboricultural work across the state, the nomination recognises its ongoing contribution to the community. For owner Chris Teague, finding out someone had independently nominated the business came as a genuine surprise.



“To say we were excited about being nominated would be an understatement,” Chris said.



“We have never done any of this for awards or recognition. If someone needs a hand and we have the people and equipment to help, we try to help.”



That approach was demonstrated following severe storm damage in Chittering, when a disabled resident was unable to safely access or leave his property after several large gum trees fell across his driveway.



An Allsawted team member already in the area attended with company equipment, cleared the trees, and restored access before also assisting a neighbouring property affected by the storm. Neither resident received a bill or faced any expectation of payment.



Allsawted also operates an ongoing free mulch program for households, rural properties, and community organisations, covering the vehicle, fuel, and staff costs involved in delivery.



The company’s community work has also reached considerably further from home. After learning of a person in Esperance who required tree work and had received quotes of around $20,000, Chris and Felicity incorporated the trip into a holiday, so Allsawted could undertake what the company calls a “Love Job.” The work was ultimately completed for approximately $5,000.



Allsawted is an ongoing supporter of the Ellenbrook Community Pantry, which provides food assistance to people and families experiencing hardship. Its support has included food donations, new shelving, registration costs, and other practical assistance. The business also funds professional media and advertising support for the Pantry through Signal House Media, allowing those services to be provided at no cost.



Allsawted’s connection to regional WA also runs through the business itself. Company partner Paul Lavender has lived in Bakers Hill for approximately 20 years, while a number of employees either live in rural communities or have family living in them.



Chris said the nomination was particularly meaningful because the community work was never started with awards in mind. “A lot of it is pretty simple. We have trucks, machinery and people who know how to use it. Sometimes that puts us in a position where we can make a pretty big difference to someone without asking for anything back.



“The nomination itself means a lot to us because somebody outside the business saw what we were doing and thought it deserved recognition.”

The Business for Good Award forms part of the Western Australian Community Achievement Awards, recognising individuals, organisations and businesses making significant contributions to communities across the state.