Community rallies to help owls in housing crisis

Local volunteers are calling on the community to rummage through their sheds and donate spare hardware for a unique conservation project aimed at helping owls return to the Bullsbrook district.



The North Swan Landcare Group and the Bullsbrook Community Men’s Shed have joined forces with local landowners to build owl nesting boxes for installation across suitable properties. The initiative aims to provide safe nesting spaces for local owl species whose populations have been steadily declining.



Both groups are volunteer-run and rely on community support. Organisers say the project highlights what can happen when local groups collaborate for the benefit of wildlife and the wider community.



“Projects like this not only help the environment but also bring people together,” a spokesperson said. “We are always keen to welcome new members who want to get involved.”



Owls in Decline

Owls play an important role as natural rodent controllers, but their numbers have fallen across the district—largely due to the loss of natural tree hollows and the use of toxic rodenticides.



When poisoned rodents are eaten by owls, toxins can accumulate and often prove fatal. Without safe nesting sites and with ongoing poisoning risks, populations struggle to recover.



The nest box program aims to address part of the problem by creating safe places for owls to breed.



A Way for Everyone to Help

Not everyone is able to host an owl nest box on their property, particularly if neighbouring properties still use rodent control chemicals that are not owl-friendly. However, organisers say people can still be part of the solution by helping build the boxes.



The groups are running a hardware collection drive to gather materials needed to construct the nesting boxes. Donated items will be reused and repurposed wherever possible.



Items currently needed include:

Old wooden broom handles

50 or 60 mm butt hinges

Hardwood timber pieces approx 30 cm long (around 18 mm thick, such as jarrah)

50 or 60 mm bolt latches

Mini Orb or small corrugated metal sheets

“Repurposed materials are perfect,” organisers said. “It’s far better for these items to go into building owl homes than ending up in landfill. We’re encouraging everyone to have a rummage in their shed or workshop.”



Where to Donate

Donation boxes are located at Bullsbrook Library, Australian Premium Feeds (Frigate Way, Bullsbrook), and Michelle Maynard’s Office (Main Street, Ellenbrook), with more locations to be added and shared via the North Swan Landcare Facebook page.



Organisers hope the project will not only help local owls but also encourage more people to get involved in caring for their local environment.

“This is a simple way people can contribute to restoring owls to our landscape,” they said. “Every piece helps create a new home for wildlife.”