Coastal grazing

Growing up in the city didn’t stop Jessica Dewar taking a flying leap into farming life, boots and all — carving out her own unique role in the cattle industry, one which fits alongside being mum to two young boys, and the family’s farming enterprise.



Jessica was managing a homewares store when fate introduced her to seventh-generation farmer Joe Dewar. Not long after, a romantic proposal on the banks of the Moore River — part of the 8000-acre home block Joe runs with his father Frank — saw them begin their life together on the farm.



“I met Joe in 2018. I had no farming experience before that, but I always knew I wanted to marry a farmer!” explains Jessica.

“When I came on board, I helped out with the jobs where you really need two people — like getting the cows in, or drafting. Frank was often busy feeding or doing something else. He was trying to run the whole thing on his own, so having an extra set of hands made a difference.”



The Dewar name is synonymous with Gingin’s history, the family credited with pioneering the area in 1820. Over 200 years, their land holdings have swelled to include further plots owned and leased from Coorow to North Dandalup, as well as the picturesque country from Guilderton to Ledge Point, along the Indian Ocean.



While the ocean views are breathtaking, it is marginal land, mostly sand over limestone, and Frank and Joe keep stock rates deliberately low, running 400 stud cows and 500 commercials — alongside 1000 merinos — across nearly 36,000 acres. Hay and grain crops to supplement a small feedlot operation cover further acreage.



With some 400 kilometres between the north and south properties, there’s a fair bit of trucking involved, and Jess recalls the kind of early dating experience which might have deterred a less resilient bride.



“Our second ever date was actually carting the header and harvester up to Coorow. The harvester could only go about 30 kilometres an hour, so what would take two hours in a car ended up taking us seven. We learned a lot about each other on that trip!” she laughed.



The tough country has also enabled them to build a herd of sound animals, with structural integrity and a toughness which sees them thrive in the challenging conditions.



“Joe’s family started with Herefords but moved to Angus due to cancer issues in the Herefords,” explains Jessica.



“Angus are resilient, especially on our rocky and sandy country. Their feet hold up well, and the gene pool is massive. The Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) and genomic testing are excellent tools. Importantly we’re breeding for docility too.



“They get very minimal maintenance or supplementary feeding. If they don’t perform under those conditions, they’re culled.”



Prices have held up well for Angus across the country too, and Jessica says the results must be attributed, at least in part, to the rigorous marketing campaigns driven by Angus Australia, which has seen even fast-food outlets promoting the breed in their burgers.



“At the Angus Australia AGM in April, Simon Quilty said beef prices were at record highs. Angus were topping the averages — $1,557 per head, compared to $1,337 for other pure breeds.”



Five years ago, the couple expanded their commercial Angus beef operation, purchasing the Ardcairnie Angus stud lock stock and barrel — including the 400 registered breeders, their progeny, and the following year’s sale bulls, paving the way for them to hold their first annual bull sale at the Gingin Saleyards in 2021.



“We bought it from Jim and Pam McGregor of Kojonup in 2020. They bred bulls that were commercially focused, fit, not fat — which we liked.”

Feeling a bit housebound with two young children, Jessica focused on developing the stud’s marketing efforts. She took the lead in creating their annual bull sale catalogue, building the stud website, and establishing a social media presence. Being immersed in their stud business, the opportunity arose to join the Angus WA committee.



“In the beginning I took everything on, gave it a go. I found my niche in catalogue design for our annual bull sale. That’s led to me becoming the coordinator for WA Angus News. I produce their biannual magazine now, which I love — it’s a great creative outlet.”



The couple are both heavily involved with Angus Australia and recently returned from the World Angus Forum held in New South Wales and Queensland.



“I’ve learned a lot, and I’m really proud of the work. Joe’s vice chairman of the Angus WA committee and I’m the WA Angus News and Marketing Coordinator. It’s mostly voluntary, but it’s rewarding.”



Ardcairnie Angus sell 60–70 stud bulls annually. Around 50 of those are in the annual sale at Gingin Saleyards, and the rest privately throughout the year. This year their top bull fetched $14,000, which Jessica explains was a welcome improvement on the tough year of 2023.

“We aim to provide a strong supply of high-quality, good-value bulls that are specifically adapted to challenging environments, especially the short-season areas north of Perth,” she says.



You can learn more about the operation of Ardcairnie Angus on their website at www.ardcairnieangus.com.au and be sure to pick up a copy of WA Angus News if you’re interested in the breed, by emailing waangusnews@yahoo.com.au.