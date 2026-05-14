Clay + community = creativity

A unique project supported by Midland Brick created a fun hands-on art opportunity at this year’s Moondyne Festival in Toodyay, with locals and visitors alike participating in a collaborative clay ‘sculpture’.

Sunday 3 May saw plenty of kids, and their parents, roll up their sleeves and work with Koomalin clay to create flora and fauna additions to a miniature riverscape prepainted by local school students.

Coordinator Nathan Blackwell explains the word Koomalin comes from the Aboriginal name for possum, Koomar, and describes the Goomalling district where the raw materials originate from. “A key element of the project was its collaboration with Ballardong Noongar mob, ensuring cultural knowledge and storytelling were embedded throughout the process.

“The day is all about slowing down, connecting to Country, and creating something meaningful together as a community,” he said.

The initiative forms part of a broader program which is funding an artist residency in Goomalling. “Goomalling has two schools, both too small for an art teacher. This 9-week artist-in-residence program will see a ceramic artist teach at Goomalling Primary School and Goomalling Sacred Heart Catholic School in Term 3 — a wonderful opportunity for children and the community.”

The artist will also facilitate a two-day public clay workshop with the Goomalling community, supported by Goomalling Shire Council, and participate in a Cultural Immersion Day at Walyormouring Nature Reserve with Ballardong Cultural Elder Auntie Tracey de Grussa and invited knowledge holders.

As the festival wrapped up, the artworks stood as a lasting reminder of what can be created when community, culture and local materials come together.

So far Midland Brick has sponsored similar events at Naidoc Week and at the Gidgegannup Show. Check out www.midlandbrick.com.au for more information.

Pictured above: Boston and Johnno get cracking creating Koomalin Clay creatures!