Classic country hospitality

While those eye-watering bowser prices continue (albeit with a recent improvement) looking local is becoming far more than just a trendy thought – it’s a financial necessity! Fortunately, we have plenty on offer, and the community -owned Mogumber Hub is certainly one of the top options for classic country fare and homegrown hospitality.



For 134 years the Tavern has offered a welcome stop for travellers along the Bindoon-Moora Rd – as well as earning its keep as the local watering hole for the tiny town’s population – however just a few years ago the aging building faced an uncertain future.



When long-time owners Ken and Pearl were heading towards a retirement phase an extraordinary community collaboration took place. Desperate to keep the gathering spot alive and pumping, local not-for-profit group, Mogumber Outback Club, purchased the property and began renovations themselves.



“When the Mogumber Outback Club contacted their local community seeking finance, it took just ten days for $360,000 in funding commitments to be offered. Members who believed in the future of their town became lenders, not investors, accepting the financial risk in order to protect a vital community asset. Another 120 people donated $1000 each towards the initial renovation phase,” explains Pauline Bantock, who as Secretary of the club as well as the local Shire of Victoria Plains President has found herself in the driver’s seat.

What followed was a remarkable period of hard work and determination.



“Volunteers carried out extensive renovations, upgrading the building’s infrastructure, modernising facilities, and restoring the historic character of the venue. From electrical works and plumbing to painting, much of the work was completed by locals who simply wanted their town to survive,” says Pauline proudly.



The Mogumber Hub now operates as a not-for-profit business, meaning all income is reinvested back into the venue and the community. The Board of 8 elected volunteers govern the strategic decision of the Hub, which employs 13 local people including several juniors who are gaining valuable early workplace experience.



At the heart of the Hub operation is the kitchen – and the offer of a hot meals seven nights a week and lunch Friday to Sunday is a stable for locals, tradies, and seasonal workers, as well as drawing a curious city crowd bolstered by a stream of creative marketing ideas from Pauline and her team.



The recent Mogumber Top 40 event proved popular as locals gathered in the lead up to the busy seeding period to listen to an eclectic mix of hand-picked songs played at random.



“From classic rock and 80’s anthems to current day country, the atmosphere was buzzing from start to finish!” says Pauline.

“It was the perfect opportunity to feel the support of the wider community as locals face the uncertain times of fuel and fertiliser shortages. Sometimes you just need a reason to venture past the farm gates.”



Mother’s Day on the 10 of May will be another popular event as Mums are treated to a day out by their loved ones. In a separate innovative community fundraiser the Hub will partner with the Heroes to Hub Team as they leap into their 2nd year of the hugely successful fundraising event for the Royal Flying Doctors on 11 July. The 26 km walk, ride, or run will finish at the Hub where an auction will follow. The fundraising spirit of the local community will once again be on full show.



With margins in hospitality businesses so fine, Pauline explains the Mogumber Hub is fortunate to have a major income boost annually from the iconic New Year’s Eve Rodeo – which last year saw 4000 people flood the town.



“Proceeds from the rodeo cover the larger overhead expenses of insurance and interest repayments, however sponsorship and grant funding are also crucial elements in keeping day-to-day service running and ensuring a reliable level of service is provided to the community.”

“In turn, this brings other services to the town as workers and tradies visiting the farms and businesses of the district can get a decent meal at the end of the day,” says Pauline who has turned sponsorship into an art form.



Sponsorship opportunities are available from as little as $500 with higher levels such as the silver sponsors getting their logo on the menu and in front of every customer, and the platinum sponsors of Gilmac and Mogumber Plains Sheepmaster Stud taking centre stage above the main bar and on the collectable bar coasters.



Corporate support comes from businesses such as CSBP Fertilizer who recently held their grower update at the Hub drawing 50 farmers together.



While it reads like a dream project, the raising of the Hub has not been without challenges. The community has navigated staffing pressures, financial constraints, and unexpected setbacks, yet the commitment of volunteers and supporters has remained unwavering.



“It takes a village to operate the Hub with volunteers assisting with many aspects from gardening to dish washing. However, the Hub is a still an operating business that deals with matters such as superannuation, preparation of the monthly BAS, liquor licensing, and workplace safety.



“In a time when many small towns are losing services and population, Mogumber has shown that with determination, cooperation, and community spirit, rural towns can not only survive — they can thrive!”