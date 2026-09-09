As a relatively young branch of the CWA, the Bindoon Belles have made several names for ourselves. We’re known for our events (our beloved Op Shop Ball, Bogan Bingo, and kid’s discos), supporting our community and groups (donations to families in need and fundraising for fabulous causes), and supporting and befriending new mums to the area and encouraging them to get involved in the community.



What we’re not known for are the more ‘traditional’ skills attributed to the CWA, e.g., cooking and craft. That’s not to say we don’t have some very talented members, but our forte tends to lie elsewhere. So, when invited to participate in the Home, Craft, and Garden Day hosted by the Bindoon-Chittering CWA, we were excited but held realistic expectations. There was a good chance the other branches were going to kick our butts, but we were okay with that because participation is the fun part.



When deciding what to submit, we tried to think outside the box. The theme was utilising home grown produce and we wanted our entries to stand out. In the cookery section we had to submit a relish or chutney, a jam or marmalade, and a loaf cake with fruit or vegetables. Our secretary, Dianne, provided a lovely brinjal (aubergine) relish, and I had some lilly pilly jam that I hoped would pass muster. As for the cake, what could meet the requirements but be different enough to stand out?



Enter stage left, the chocolate potato cake! One of my favourite influencers, Dylan Hollis, shares vintage recipes and his most famous is the chocolate potato cake from 1912. I’d never made it, but I had a handful of small potatoes dug from a pot that were too small for a meal but enough for the cake.



The cake turned out beautifully and scored 17/20 on the day. My jam got us 8.5/10 and the brinjal relish 8/10. Which, surprisingly to everyone, including us, gave us first place in the cookery section!



Chocolate Potato Cake

INGREDIENTS

1 large potato (or enough small ones to make ¾ cup mashed)

120 ml milk

115 g softened butter

200 g sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

140 g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

80 g dark chocolate, grated

60 g chopped walnuts

For icing:

For icing: 2 tbsp softened butter

200 g sugar

60 ml milk

80 g dark chocolate

½ tsp vanilla

METHOD