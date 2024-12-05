Chocolate pinecones

I saw these cute chocolate pine cones on Instagram and couldn’t wait to try them! They even use a raw brownie mix for the base which is free of gluten, egg and refined sugar, with a sneaky smash of sweet potato to give a sweetness. However, you could use any raw or rum ball type mix, so long as it is firm but pliable at room temperature.

Sticking the almonds into the base is a little bit laborious, and there’s certainly a trick to the chocolate dipping, but they are a fun treat to try with a few Christmas songs blasting, and I think they’ll look great on the Christmas table any time of day.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup raw cacao powder

1/2 cup peanut butter (or almond butter)

1/3 cup honey

1/2 cup mashed sweet potato cooked and cooled

To decorate

1 cup sliced almonds

2 tsp coconut oil

Icing sugar to decorate

Method