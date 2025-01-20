CBH Group announces 2025 Growing Leaders Scholarships for Transformative Leadership Program



The CBH Group and the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) are excited to announce the two

successful applicants for the 2025 Growing Leaders Scholarship. These Western Australian

grains sector farmers will embark on a transformative 10-month journey, as part of Leadership

WA’s esteemed Signature Leadership Program, commencing February 2025.



The Scholarship, funded by the CBH Group and coordinated by GGA, offers a unique

opportunity for recipients to refine their leadership skills and deepen their impact within the

agricultural sector and broader community. Each scholarship is valued at $16,940.



CBH and GGA congratulate the 2025 recipients, Nicole Batten from Yuna and Jim Hamilton

from Moora. Nicole and Jim will join an accomplished cohort of 14 previous Scholarship alumni

who have significantly contributed to the leadership capacity within the grains industry and

regional Western Australia.



CBH Chief Stakeholder Relations, Sustainability and Strategy, Brianna Peake emphasised the

importance of fostering leadership in agriculture.



“CBH’s investment in the Growing Leaders Scholarship reflects our commitment to the

sustainability of regional communities and the grains industry. We look forward to seeing Nicole

and Jim thrive in their development journeys and further contribute to our sector,” Ms Peake

said.



GGA Chief Executive Officer, Rikki Foss congratulated the recipients and reinforced GGA’s

commitment to leadership development.



“We are proud to support the Growing Leaders Scholarship as part of our mission to strengthen

capacity within Western Australia’s agricultural sector,” Mrs Foss said.



“These scholarships provide invaluable opportunities for growers to build their capabilities and

effect positive change in their communities and beyond.”



Nicole Batten has a wealth of experience and passion as a small business owner of a broadacre

grain and livestock property northeast of Perth. Nicole has previously held positions with Yuna

Farm Improvement Group, GGA and is currently Vice President at the Shire of Chapman Valley

Local Government Authority.



“The agricultural sector excels at learning from each other and adopting new technology but

tends to be less adept at learning from other industries,” Ms Batten said.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this program is the opportunity to learn from a wide range

of industries and sectors across WA. It also offers a unique chance to hold up a mirror and

discover how others perceive things about us that we often overlook.



This learning can then be incorporated in how we make decisions and work through some of our

biggest challenges ahead.”



Jim Hamilton is recognised for his contributions as the Chairperson of Moora-Miling Pasture

Improvement Group, as Vice President of Moora Tennis Club and Board Member of Moora

Primary School. Jim’s leadership journey includes being the manager and partner of a small

business farming partnership, growing an average of 6000 tonnes of grain and hay per annum.



“By understanding and maximising my strengths and ability to connect with people, I aim to

contribute to a more informed and considered decision-making process, while guiding and

coaching other members of the business to achieve their own goals,” Mr Hamilton said.



“The ability to draw on a broader network of leaders who will mentor me through some of the

challenges we face, offering greater insights and knowledge, will also be highly beneficial for

our business.”



Leadership WA Chief Executive Officer Dominique Mecoy, OAM, commended the recipients for

their selection into the highly sought-after program.



“The Signature Leadership Program provides participants the opportunity to learn from Western

Australia’s most innovative leaders, as well as each other,” Ms Mecoy said.



“Leadership WA’s unique cohort selection and curation process brings together leaders with

diverse experiences, sectors, industries, and perspectives, ensuring an exceptional

environment for peer learning and connection.



“The continued support of CBH Group and GGA in funding and delivering these scholarships

allows growers and representatives from regional Western Australia to participate. This not only

enriches the program for all involved but also ensures a deeper understanding and appreciation

of our state’s agricultural sector.”



